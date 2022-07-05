What time will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 10 (finale) air? Details explored

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiered on May 5, 2022, as a prequel to The Original Series. The series follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise in the 23rd century.

Helmed by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, the 10-episode first season is now nearing its conclusion, with the finale set to arrive this Thursday, July 7, at 3:00 am ET.

Strange New Worlds' ensemble cast includes Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga and Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh.

Other cast members include Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

In the penultimate episode, titled All Those Who Wander, the show took on a dark and scary turn with its jump scares, horror themes and action-packed sequences.

The episode dealt with the death of a valued crew member while paying a remarkable tribute to 1979's outstanding science-fiction horror film, Alien.

Let's now find out how the events of Episode 9 set the stage for the upcoming season finale and what exactly viewers can expect from it.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 10: What to expect from the season finale

The finale preview shows an attack of immense power being launched at the fleet. An incoming weapon appears to have hit the ship just as Captain Pike asks the crew to brace themselves. This results in the ship and its engines getting heavily damaged.

A war is coming, and millions of lives are at stake as Captain Pike alerts the team about the seriousness of the situation, calling it "end of the world stuff."

Following the terrible loss of Chief Engineer Hemmer in the previous episode, the finale is certain to leave viewers with unexplained mysteries. However, it might also hint at the arrival of someone new.

According to reports, Melanie Scrofano, who previously featured in the premiere episode as Captain Batel, will make a comeback in Episode 10. Speculation has also led fans to believe that the crew will be dealing with the Romulans.

One thing that's certain is that someone is firing at the crew. Other recently released images and clips confirm the Romulan Star Empire theory. Fans will also meet Chris Rivers' Maat Al-Salah, a young cadet whose life is in grave danger.

Additionally, Pike's fate may not be as clear as Number One (Rebecca Romijn) previously hinted at.

This could possibly sow the seeds for the potential events of the Strange New Worlds Season 1 finale.

As previously mentioned, the action-packed and dramatic finale, titled A Quality of Mercy, is scheduled to drop on July 7, 2022, at 3:00 am ET on Paramount+.

Chris Fisher directed the episode, while Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman served as the writers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 has already been greenlit by Paramount Plus.

