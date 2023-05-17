What time will Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18 (finale) air? Release date and what to expect

Station 19 season 6 episode 18 will air on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode, titled Glamorous Life, will be full of drama and intrigue as it begins with Andy and Sullivan still at odds over the captaincy. Andy will be determined to prove herself to be the best candidate, while Sullivan will be struggling to come to terms with the fact that he might be losing his job.

Meanwhile, Maya and Carina will be dealing with the aftermath of Carina's decision to leave Seattle. Maya will be heartbroken, but she will also be determined to support Carina in her decision.

The episode will also feature a number of other storylines, including Jack's struggle to adjust to life back at Station 19, Travis's fear of losing Theo, and Vic's decision to take matters into her own hands.

Station 19 season 6 episode 8: Andy and Sullivan's captaincy battle

The main storyline of the episode will be Andy and Sullivan's battle for the captaincy of Station 19. The episode will begin with Andy and Sullivan meeting with the fire chief to discuss the captaincy. The fire chief will tell them that he will be making his decision in the next few days.

Andy and Sullivan will then go about trying to prove themselves to be the best candidate. Andy will work hard to train the new recruits, while Sullivan will try to improve his relationship with the team.

In the end, the fire chief will make his decision. He will choose Andy to be the new captain of Station 19. Sullivan will be disappointed, but he will accept the decision.

Another major storyline of the episode will be Maya and Carina's separation. Carina will have decided to leave Seattle to take a job in Italy. Maya will be heartbroken, but she will also be determined to support Carina in her decision.

The episode will begin with Maya and Carina saying goodbye. They will both be sad, but they will know that it is the best thing for them. Maya will then go about trying to adjust to life without Carina. She will struggle at first, but she will eventually find a way to move on.

Jack will also struggle in the episode.

He will have recently returned to Station 19 after being on leave for several months. He will still be haunted by the events of the previous season, and he will be struggling to find his place on the team.

Jack's struggle will be evident in the episode. He will make several mistakes, and he will be often withdrawn from the team. However, he will eventually find a way to overcome his struggles. Jack will talk to his friends and family, and he will start to open up to the team.

Travis will also be afraid in the episode. He will be afraid of losing Theo. He will know that Theo is in danger, and he will be determined to do whatever it takes to protect him. Travis's fear will be evident in the episode. He will be constantly checking on Theo, and he will always be on edge.

However, Travis will eventually find a way to overcome his fear. He will talk to Theo, and he will start to trust that Theo will be okay.

The cliffhanger

The episode will end with a cliffhanger, as Andy and Sullivan will both be in danger. They will be trapped in a burning building, and it will be unclear if they will make it out alive.

It will remain to be seen what will happen to Andy and Sullivan in the next season. However, one thing is for sure: the Station 19 season finale will be full of drama, excitement, and suspense.

As mentioned earlier, episode 18 of season 6 of the series will air at 8 pm ET on Thursday, May 13, 2023, only on ABC.

