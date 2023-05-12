What time will Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor air on ABC? Release date, plot and more about special

Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor, the latest installment in ABC's riveting series, promises to offer an unprecedented glimpse into the life of the iconic Hollywood star. Set to air on Sunday, May 14, at 10 p.m. ET, the special is a carefully crafted tribute to the woman who redefined celebrity culture and left an indelible mark on the world.

Elizabeth Taylor, known for her stunning beauty and captivating presence, was a force of nature. Her violet eyes, coupled with her audacious spirit, made her a beloved figure in the golden era of Hollywood. The special delves into Taylor's extraordinary life, tracing her dazzling career and tumultuous personal life, capturing the essence of the woman who was as renowned off-screen as she was on-screen.

A sneak peek into the Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor Special

The special Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor is much more than a biography. It’s an intimate and detailed exploration of Taylor's life, punctuated by the reflections of those who knew her personally and those who admired her from afar. The narrative weaves together Taylor's iconic film roles, her groundbreaking AIDS activism, her myriad of marriages, and her foray into the world of fragrances.

Taylor was a pioneer. She was the first celebrity to leverage her fame into a successful fragrance empire. She was also a staunch advocate for social causes, especially in the fight against AIDS. She used her platform to make a difference when it was still a highly stigmatized disease.

The special takes viewers through her intriguing journey, which was akin to a roller-coaster ride, full of highs and lows, triumphs and setbacks. Her personal life was as gripping as any of the roles she portrayed, with eight marriages to seven different men, relentless media attention, and even a denouncement by the Vatican.

Elizabeth Taylor was more than a Hollywood star; she was a cultural phenomenon. Famous for her enchanting beauty and relentless pursuit of love, Taylor's life was a whirlwind of passion and drama. Yet, her impact extended beyond the silver screen. As the first woman to negotiate a million-dollar salary in Hollywood, she smashed the glass ceiling and set a new precedent in the industry.

Celebrating the icon: A galaxy of stars in Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor

Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor stands out, not only for its fascinating subject, but also for the galaxy of stars who pay homage to the legendary actress. It is a tribute, a celebration, and an acknowledgment of Elizabeth Taylor’s enduring influence on the entertainment industry.

Notable personalities like sitcom star Fran Drescher and TV host Rosie O'Donnell share personal anecdotes, emphasizing Taylor's immense influence. Celebrities Camilla Belle and Melissa Rivers discuss Taylor's significant impact on their careers and lives.

Apart from the celebrity tributes, the special features insights from those who knew Taylor well. Kate Andersen Brower, Taylor's biographer, delves into her life's nuances. Larry Hackett, ex-editor of People, and Hal Rubenstein, former InStyle fashion editor, discusse Taylor's enduring influence on entertainment and fashion.

Superstar: Elizabeth Taylor premieres on Sunday, May 14, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available on Hulu the next day. This special is a must-see. It offers an intimate look at Elizabeth Taylor's life. As the premiere nears, viewers can delve into the extraordinary life of this larger-than-life icon.

