What time will Surfside Girls Season 1 air on Apple TV+? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Apple TV+'s new children's adventure show, Surfside Girls, is set to hit the platform on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET (tentative time). The series tells the story of two best friends who set out on an adventurous summer journey as they look to unveil the truth behind what seems like a supernatural event.

The show features Miya Cech and YaYa Gosselin in the lead roles, along with many others in supporting roles. Without further ado, keep reading to find out more details about the plot and cast of Surfside Girls on Apple TV+.

Surfside Girls on Apple TV+: Trailer, plot, and more details

Surfside Girls is expected to debut on Apple TV+ on August 19 at 3 AM ET (tentative time). The series consists of ten episodes, and the first two episodes are expected to premiere on the same day, following which, a new episode will be dropped every Friday.

The official synopsis of the show, according to Apple TV+ Press, reads:

''The live-action series follows best friends Sam and Jade as they solve supernatural mysteries in their sleepy California beach town. These best friends must combine their polar opposite strengths of imagination and logic in order to solve the supernatural mysteries that hide just beneath the surface of their town.''

On July 18, 2022, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for the show, which offers a peek into its wonderfully crafted world replete with likable characters. Surfside Girls showcases two besties, Sam and Jade, who are on a quest to discover a hidden treasure in Surfside.

Based on the trailer, viewers can expect a charming and entertaining adventure story filled with heartwarming and thrilling moments. The series is based on a series of graphic novels with the same title by noted author Kim Dwinell.

A quick look at the Surfside Girls cast

The show features actress Miya Cech in the role of Jade while YaYa Gosselin essays the character of Sam. 15-year-old Cech has appeared in quite a few films over the years like Rim of the World, The Darkest Minds, and Always Be My Maybe. Her television credits include American Housewife, The Astronauts, and Are You Afraid of the Dark?, to name a few.

YaYa Gosselin has been a part of a number of popular and acclaimed shows and films like Peppermint, 13 Reasons Why, FBI: Most Wanted, and many more.

Another pivotal cast member is Spencer Hermes-Rebello, who dons the role of Remi in the series. Hermes-Rebello is best known for his appearance in the series Troppo.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show stars several others in crucial supporting roles, including:

Jacob Vargas as Bob

Catia Ojeda as Monica

Adan Maverick Carcaño as Petey

Sonita Henry as Dr. Pfeiffer

The series is helmed by May Chan along with Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz. Chan is best known for her work on American Girl: Corinne Tan, The Astronauts, and more.

You can watch Surfside Girls on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 19, 2022

