5 best adventure series like Keep Breathing on Netflix

Netflix's Keep Breathing is a survival drama that premiered on the streaming platform on July 28, 2022. The six-episode miniseries revolves around Liv, played by Melissa Barrera, who is fighting for survival after her plane crashes into the Canadian wilderness.

The official trailer for the show dropped on June 30, 2022. Viewers saw Liv trapped on an island with no human inhabitation, struggling to find her way through it all while also being confronted with flashbacks from her past. The reaction was largely positive, with many even demanding more similar shows.

This well-rounded survival-adventure is sprinkled with heartfelt moments and can be seen as a nod to older survival movies like Cast Away.

If you have already watched Keep Breathing on Netflix, and you are wondering if there are other similar shows you can treat yourself to, we have you covered. Here are 5 fascinating adventure series, all of which can be streamed on Netflix.

Lost in Space, and 4 other shows like Keep Breathing to add to your watchlist

1) Manifest

Manifest (Image via Netflix)

Manifest is an American supernatural drama television series that premiered in 2018 on NBC. The story revolves around the passengers of a flight who are mysteriously transported back to their old lives after being presumed dead for five years.

Similar to Keep Breathing, the show is about the effects of a debilitating plane crash on the protagonists as they try to grapple with the shortcomings of their new lives.

Passengers experience menacing visions and "callings" that haunt them and push them to find answers to the big mystery. The world of Manifest is rife with supernatural elements that add an edge to the adventure in this series.

After a run of three seasons on NBC, the show was canceled. However, due to continued fanfare about the show, Netflix picked it up and renewed it for a fourth and final season, which may be released sometime in 2023. Fans are looking forward to seeing the conclusion of this gripping, slow-burn mystery, and how all the loose ends will tie up.

2) Lost in Space

Lost in Space (Image via Netflix)

Lost in Space is a sci-fi series with three seasons that follows the Robinsons, a family of space colonists who accidentally end up on an unknown alien planet. The Netflix series is a remake of the cult classic 1965 TV show of the same name, which was made by Irwin Allen.

Like Liv from Keep Breathing, the Robinsons also fight for survival and escape. They stick together and tackle the dangers that surround them.

The youngest son in the family, Will Robinson, forms an unlikely friendship with one of the alien-robots. Such plot lines define the adventures of the Robinsons in outer space. Sci-fi fans, Star Trek fans, and everyone in between will enjoy this show.

3) Outer Banks

Outer Banks (Image via Netflix)

Outer Banks is an ongoing adventure-mystery drama series that premiered on Netflix in the summer of 2020. The show follows a tight-knit group of teens from a coastal town in North Carolina where there is a stark class divide. A group of wealthy “kooks” chase down these teens as they try to find a legendary treasure on the island.

Similar visuals of dense wilderness on the island can also be seen in Keep Breathing as the characters try to navigate their way.

Outer Banks is a typical bildungsroman with themes of romance and friendships dominating as the group embarks on their adventure on the mystical island. This makes for a unique viewing experience which has impressed Gen-Z audience. The show consists of two seasons until now. Netflix has renewed it for a third season which will release sometime in 2023.

4) Resident Evil 2022

Resident Evil (Image via Netflix)

Resident Evil 2022 is an American action-horror series that is currently streaming on Netflix. It is based on the popular video game series of the same name. The show revolves around Jade Wesker, who fights for survival in a world that is reeling from the effects of an apocalypse which occurred fourteen years ago.

The timeline switches between 2022 and 2036 as Jade tries to uncover the truth behind her nefarious father. Like Liv in Keep Breathing, Jade also has to confront unpleasant memories from her past while fighting for keep herself alive.

Since its release, the show has had mixed reviews. Fans of the video game were pleased with the Easter eggs and references, but many ridiculed the writing. One aspect of the show that stands out is the nostalgic classic-horror theme of the 90s.

The series released recently on July 14, 2022. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

5) The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy (Image via Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy is an action-adventure series that was released on Netflix as an original in 2019. It is based on a comic-series of the same name written by Gerard Way, lead singer of the band My Chemical Romance.

This eccentric series revolves around a dysfunctional family of former child heroes who must reunite to protect the world. All of them have their own traumas to deal with and they will have to emerge victorious despite the wildest curveballs being thrown their way.

The Umbrella Academy is an ongoing series and its third season dropped recently on June 22, 2022. While it might not come off as an adventure-drama like Keep Breathing right off the bat, it definitely has similar vibes. You can join these siblings in their adventures as they traverse different timelines, dimensions, spells, and even planets.

If Keep Breathing has piqued your adventure spirit, don't forget to give the above listed shows a chance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far