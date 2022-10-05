What time will Survivor season 43 episode 3 air on CBS? Beware advantage returns, release date, and more

Survivor season 43 episode 3 will air on Wednesday, October 5, at 8 pm ET on CBS. In the new episode, players have to make an important decision about votes, which can change the course of the game.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled I’ll Sign the Divorce Papers, reads:

"The beware advantage returns and castaways must decide if they want to risk losing their vote; the trust in one tribe shifts after a castaway finds out that a few tribemates have been snooping through bags around camp."

Episode 3 of Survivor will see the return of an important advantage

In episode 3 of Survivor, Beware Advantage will be back, making the challenges more interesting.

The Beware Advantage was introduced in season 41 and is one of the most complex game twists ever on the show. Advantage is hidden in each tribe camp like a normal Hidden Immunity Idol, but with a warning printed on it:

"Beware Advantage. If you take it, it is yours, but you must do what it says. Otherwise, leave it."

Beware Advantage gives players who find it a chance to win an Immunity Idol, only if one player from each of the three tribes also find the idol. All the players then have to use a particular phrase in the immunity challenge to signal that the advantage has been found.

However, if a member finds the Advantage and opens it before the other tribe members, they will lose the vote.

In the third episode of Survivor, viewers will see the Survivors facing a new challenge and trying their best to win the votes of the tribal members. The trailer of the new episode shows players celebrating the birthday of a tribal member. Cassidy then says:

“We’re building a community here… til we slit each others’ throats.”

Karla is then seen running in the jungle hinting at an idol or Beware Advantage. The scene then shifts to Vesi, who reflects on the fallout between Dwight and Jesse.

In Baka, Sami is seen telling Gabler that his bag was searched. He is shocked to learn that Jeanine and Elie were looking for instructions and fine print of the immunity idol he earned in Episode 1 of the show.

Quick recap of Episode 2 of Survivor

In Episode 2, titled Lovable Curmudgeon, the tribes went through a difficult challenge and one member was sent home.

To complete the challenge, tribes had to swim towards a bamboo cage to retrieve a heavy floating snake filled with numbered discs and bring it to shore. After reaching on land, another tribe member had to use the discs to solve a combination lock and release puzzle pieces.

Tribes Baka and Coco won the challenge and also won immunity, as well as large and small fishing gear rewards respectively,

Nneka struggled throughout the challenge, leading to Vesi questioning her position going into the Tribal Council.

At the Tribal Council, Cody convinced members to give their beads to make an idol bracelet, including Noelle, who was skeptical at first. Cody was then able to cast his vote.

After discussions and a majority of votes, Justine was eliminated from the competition.

Tune in on CBS on Wednesday to watch the new episode of Survivor.

