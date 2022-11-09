What time will Survivor season 43 episode 8 air on CBS? Starving castaways, release date and more

Episode 8 of Survivor season 43 will air at 8 pm ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, on CBS, featuring castaways strategizing to earn their next meal.

The synopsis of the episode, titled Proposterous, reads:

“It is day 16 and castaways are getting to know their new tribe post-merge; hunger pangs are starting to take a toll and castaways must decide who will strike a deal with Jeff Probst to earn rice for their tribe.”

Episode 8 of Survivor season 43 might see Sami striking a deal

In the new episode of Survivor, viewers will see starving castaways planning their next move to earn rice from host Jeff. For the next meal, the contestants might get engaged in a trade involving specific supplies or might compete in an immunity challenge.

After last week's team merger, the castaways are also trying to know more about their new tribe. The merge was a surprise for many; some were unhappy with the new tribe, especially Sami.

However, in a bid to "win this game," Sami might strike a deal with Noelle. His move might draw some flak from the tribe or the fans. This is not the first time Sami has been slammed. In one of the previous challenges, he was called out for forming gendered alliances.

During a challenge, Sami formed an alliance with fellow male tribe members, Owen and Gabler, leaving the two women, Jeanine and Elie, to play together.

Quick recap of episode 7 of Survivor season 43

The previous episode of Survivor saw new challenges. The first challenge was an immunity challenge for which all 12 contestants were asked to create six pairs. After much deliberation and hesitation, the following teams were formed:

Ryan and James

Karla and Cassidy

Owen and Gabler

Cody and Dwight

Noelle and Sami

Jesse and Janine

In the immunity challenge, the contestants had to clear a set of hurdles, including crawling through a muddy pit, digging planks, climbing a net wall, and crossing a rope bridge with the planks.

The first two pairs to complete the challenge and advance to the final stage were Dwight and Cody, as well as Owen and Gabler. In the final challenge, all four winners competed against each other for their first-ever individual immunity challenge.

In this challenge, all four contestants had to hold a bucket with 25% of their body weight. Dwight, Owen, Gabler, and Cody did their best to win the game, but after 37 minutes, only Gabler and Cody were left to face off.

In the end, Cody's bucket fell down, and Gabler won the immunity idol. Gabler's win received mixed reactions from fans as, throughout the challenge, he kept talking about his wife and the people in the force.

During the tribal council, James decided not to use his advantage, much to everyone's surprise, and since Dwight received the maximum number of votes, he was eliminated from Survivor.

Tune in on Wednesday on CBS to watch the new episode of Survivor. The show can also be watched on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Paramount+.

