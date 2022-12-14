What time will Survivor season 43 finale air? Immunity challenge, fire making, and more explored 

Survivor season 43 is set to air its finale episode on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

The five castaways will compete in immunity challenges and make a last-ditch effort to form strategies and alliances to keep steering forward and either win immunity or succeed in making fire to reach the Top 3 to convince the jury of their game. One out of the three will manage to outwit and outlast the others and win the coveted title and $1 million cash prize.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, season 43 saw 18 castaways divided into three tribes, Baka, Vesi, and Coco, followed by a merge. Throughout the season, the cast gave it their all in challenges, developed strategies, formed allies, and questioned intentions to get a chance to play in the finale.

18 Survivor members have been reduced to five, including Owen Knight, Karla Cruz Godoy, Mike Gabler, Cassidy Clark, and Jesse Lopez.

What to expect from Survivor season 43 finale?

Season 43 of the hit competition series is set to air a dramatic finale where the five remaining castaways will put their best foot forward to outlast fellow cast members and stand a chance to become the sole Survivor and win the cash prize. But with a game as fast-paced as this, viewers will have to grab the edge of their seats to witness a classic end to the competition.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks, reads:

"The remaining five castaways must find the perfect balance in the immunity challenge to make it to the final four; two castaways must make fire in order to earn their seat in the final three, with one player being crowned the title of sole survivor."

The preview clip at the end of last week's episode revealed a more serious conversation between former alliance members Karla and Cassidy. The latter was seen telling her castmate that she wasn't "an idiot," while Karla felt that Cassidy was "dumb as hell."

With Karla giving away her immunity idol last week, she was potentially seen at risk of being the next person eliminated. But will she have any gameplay in mind? Only time will tell.

The Survivor finale preview scene then cuts to a furious Owen, who was seen yelling on the beach about how "furious" he was. The scene then showed Gabler with his final advantage clue, which could be a hint of having everyone finding their individual advantage on the beach and Owen narrowly missing his, evoking the reaction shown in the clip.

Another clip released by CBS showed the five remaining castaways participating in a water challenge. Jesse, Owen, Karla, Cassidy, and Gabler were seen racing for their spot in the final four by winning the challenge. The first step required them to maneuver a buoy through a series of obstacles and "the buoy following wherever the rope goes."

As the Survivor castaways were seen beginning the challenge, host Jeff Probst said:

"Day 24, everybody exhausted, but you can feel the energy knowing that the end is in sight. That million dollars — you can almost reach it!”

Owen was seen leading the challenge, followed by Cassidy (previous immunity winner). The first two castaways were followed by Gabler and then Karla, while Jesse struggled to take the first few steps. But if the previous challenges are anything to go by, viewers can expect anything to happen.

Survivor season 43 has lived up to its name, considering the diverse mix of individuals and the number of blindsides, strategies, and gameplay displayed by them throughout the installment. The series is set to air a two-hour finale, immediately followed by a one-hour reunion show.

Don't forget to tune in to the dramatic season finale this Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

