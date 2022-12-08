Who was eliminated in Survivor season 43? Biggest blindside of the season and more explored

Survivor season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode featured the six remaining contestants giving it their all to partake in reward and immunity challenges, form newer alliances, display strategies and question allies to secure their safety and make it to the Top 5. While for some, it was an easy ticket, one contestant witnessed a blindside that he never saw coming his way.

On this week's episode of Survivor, the alliances turned against each other to get a spot in the finale. Jesse decided that he didn't want to align with Cody and be termed as playing a similar game as the latter. He used Cody's idol in favor of Owen, leaving the former in no safety and also managed to get the majority of votes to evict Cody out of the competition.

The official synopsis of the Survivor episode, titled Telenovela, reads:

"The remaining six castaways must get the ball rolling to win the reward challenge and earn a sweet treat; castaways need to hang in there during the immunity challenge to secure their spot in the final five."

What transpired on Survivor season 43 episode 12?

On tonight's episode of Survivor, the castaways reeled from Sami's elimination last week and were prepared for a new challenge. Owen reflected on the thwarted plan to get Karla against her own alliance member Cassidy. He then thought of continuing his gameplay and told the latter that Karla was coming for her and initially wanted to vote her out.

Although this struck a warning on Cassidy's head, she felt no one could be trusted in this game and decided to directly confront Karla about the same. The latter, however, shed crocodile tears and lied about not wanting to eliminate Cassidy from the game, when in fact, she had planned to vote against her.

However, when Cassidy went to Jesse, he revealed that Karla was planning to vote her out, which frustrated the Survivor castaway as she had been led into believing she was safe. She promised to seek revenge on Karla and confessed to "coming for her" in the competition.

For the reward challenge, the castaways were divided into two teams of Blue (Owen, Cody, and Karla) and Red (Jesse, Gabler, and Cassidy). Eventually, the blue team won the sweets reward and spent some quality time in the sanctuary where Karla lied about not having an idol and Owen and Cody believing her.

Back at camp, Cassidy told Gabler and Jesse about Karla having an idol. Gabler then informed Cody about the same, who decided to play his game as he found out that Karla was lying.

For the immunity challenge on Survivor, the castaways had to run through obstacles collecting a bag of number tiles. The tiles unlocked a combination, which unlocked a key, which had the puzzles that they had to assemble. The first player to solve the hanging bat puzzle would win immunity.

It was a close match between Karla, Cody, and Cassidy. However, Karla's injury got the best of her and Cody just missed out by a few seconds. Cassidy won her well-deserved immunity a guaranteed spot in the Top 5.

Later on in the Survivor episode, it was gametime. Ahead of Tribal Council, the castaways got together to plan. Cody plotted with Karla to tell people that they would be playing their idols but wouldn't do the same. However, Cody only wanted Karla to not play hers and eventually take her out of the game by informing everyone to vote for her.

However, Cody's plan couldn't be successful when it came to his own alliance member Jesse. In a confessesional, the latter said:

“Cody’s plan is good for him, but taking out Karla — the biggest threat in the game — would absolutely boost his resume."

Jesse feared being Cody's No 2 and didn't see winning the game next to him as he feared the jury would see their game to be similar. Hence, he decided to take him out. At the Tribal Council on Survivor, Jesse played Cody's idol in favor of Owen, prompting Karla to play hers fearing the votes would be against her.

In the end, three votes in a row were read for him, making him the 13th person voted out of the competition and also marking one of the best and biggest blindsides this season.

Season 43 of the hit series is hosted by Jeff Probst and saw 18 castaways competing for their lives in the competition. With every episode, one contestant faced a blindside and eviction, leaving room for the Top 5. With the season finale in the upcoming episode, viewers will have to tune in to find out who takes home the coveted title and the $1 million cash prize.

Tune in to the Survivor finale next week on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

