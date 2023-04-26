What time will Survivor season 44 episode 9 air on CBS? Release date, time, and plot explored

Episode 9 of CBS' reality competition television series Survivor season 44 is set to air on April 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Audiences have been eagerly anticipating the show, and as each episode arrives, the competition becomes more enthralling.

The task in episode 9 will result in contestants winning a big pot of rice for their entire tribe. Not only that, but the contestants will also be seen trying their best to win immunity at the next tribal council.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads,

“Castaways must negotiate to earn a big pot of rice for the entire tribe; the castaways put their best foot forward to earn immunity at the next tribal council.”

The ninth episode of Survivor season 44 is titled Under the Wing of a Dragon

As the show enters its ninth episode, Under the Wing of a Dragon, the cast will face a lot of drama, surprises, and challenges. Some participants will receive the bad news of elimination, while others will receive rewards.

Several segments from the episode were shared by the show in advance of its release. As seen in one shot, Brandon's departure shocked the Ratu tribe members. This exit leaves Kane, Lauren, and Jaime as the only remaining contestants. In the upcoming episode, they will aim to gain power in the game by getting more numbers to the side.

Considering the games he has played so far, Yam Yam could be a good contestant for them, but it doesn't look like he will be an easy follower. In the video clip, Carson says,

“The three stooges are running this game; it’s crazy!”

In this comment, he meant himself, Yam Yam, and Carolyn.

At the moment, the remaining contestants of Survivor season 44 include

Brandon Cottom

Matt Blankinship

Kane Fritzler

Carson Garrett

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Lauren Harpe

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Frannie Marin

Danny Massa

Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Survivor season 44: What has happened so far

Two cast members have left the show due to medical reasons: Bruce Perreault and Matthew Grinstead-Mayle. As of now, just ten contestants are left to compete for a $1 million cash prize and the the title of "Sole Survivor".

The synopsis for Survivor season 44 reads as follows:

"Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into 3 tribes of 6 and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings."

The contestants were divided into two groups by host Jeff Probst in the eighth episode of the show. The first group consisted of Frannie Marin, Carson Garrett, Carolyn Wiger, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Danny Massa, and Kane Fritzler; the second group consisted of Matt Blankinship, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, Brandon Cottom, Lauren Harpe, and Jaime Lynn Ruiz.

After the previous challenge, Brandon was voted out at the end of the eighth episode, titled Don't Get Cocky Kid.

Fans can watch episode 9 of Survivor season 44 on April 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

