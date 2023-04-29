What time will Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot and more details to know

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is all set to make its arrival with episode 8, exclusively on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET). Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, and Brendan Hunt are the creators of the popular sports comedy-drama show, which has garnered a lot of critical acclaim for its emotionally driven and riveting storylines.

Ted Lasso fans have been quite eager to see how the upcoming episode of the current season will unfold, especially after Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7, titled, The Strings That Bind Us, saw some pretty tense sets of events. In the previous episode, Sam's restaurant got vandalized by a bigoted Cabinet minister's supporters after he criticized the minister on Twitter. The episode ended with the entire team cleaning and repairing Sam's restaurant.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 has been titled, We'll Never Have Paris

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 plot explored

Scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 12:00 am ET, the highly awaited episode 8 of the Apple TV+ show's third season has been titled, We'll Never Have Paris. Keeley Hazell and Dylan Marron have served as writers for the new episode. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads as follows:

"While watching Henry, Ted fights the urge to spiral when Michelle and Dr. Jacob go on a romantic trip. An online leak has massive implications for Keeley."

The brief official synopsis for the upcoming episode 8 provides the audience with clues about what to expect from the episode. By the looks of it, it is quite clear that it will be full of some intriguing series of incidents as the audience will witness Ted battling it out with his own urges to go out of control when Dr. Jacob and Michelle decide to take a romantic trip together.

The new episode will also showcase Keeley getting highly affected by an unexpected online leak. Thus, viewers are in for an arresting new episode.

Take a closer look at the cast members of Ted Lasso season 3

The promising cast list for the sports comedy-drama show's season 3 includes:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

David Elsendoorn as Jan Maas

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Charlie Hiscock as Will Kitman

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Nick Mohammed as Nathan "Nate" Shelley

Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur

Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion

Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Thierry Zoreaux

The latest season of the Apple TV+ series premiered on March 15, 2023. As stated in the official description of the show:

"In this third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the 'wonder kid,' has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United."

It further reads,

"In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)"

