What time will Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 14 air on MTV? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1, episode 14, titled Admit What You Have Done, will air on MTV this Tuesday, December 6, at 8 pm ET. The episode will be available on the MTV website, Fubo TV, and DirecTV streaming application a day after its television premiere.

Episode 14 will feature not just one, but two arguments. At a family lunch, Amber will tell her mother to calm down when talking about a subject, causing a fight among the ladies. Apart from this, Briana will confront her ex-boyfriend Devoin's mother about Devoin's gambling problems, which will lead to another altercation between the parties.

In a preview of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana tells Devoin's mother that she would never respect him, while the latter calls Briana a bi**h. The MTV description of the episode reads,

"Cheyenne realizes she forgot to buy Zach a ring with only days to spare before their wedding; Briana meets with Devoin's mom to discuss his gambling addiction but instead they end up fighting."

What to expect from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 14?

This week on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah Messer's boyfriend of one year, Jaylan Mobley, will propose to Leah in Costa Rica. As already announced by the pair, Leah had previously said yes to Jaylan, but the pair split up two months after their engagement.

On the other hand, Cheyenne Floyd will face some issues in wedding preparations as she realizes that forgot to buy Zach a ring, just days before the ceremony. Cheyenne and Zach, who have been dating for the past two years, got married in September 2022. However, fans will have to wait a little longer for their "happily ever after" as Zach was sent to jail for 120 days just two weeks after their wedding ceremony in a DUI legal case.

Briana, who shares a 11-year-old daughter with her ex Devoin, has complained in the past about him not being involved in his daughter's life. This episode might also feature a confrontation between Devoin and her about the same.

Recap of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 13

Last week on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana told her boyfriend of nine months, Bobby, that she wanted to take a break from the relationship to concentrate on her mental health problems. She wrote it all in a text but did not call Bobby to clear up the situation. Bobby, who read the text every day, four to five times, did not contact Briana for three weeks and didn't even inform her that he was coming to Florida.

This angered Briana, who asked Bobby to meet her in-person. She told Bobby that she wanted a man who stood by her even when she pushed him away. Later on, Brina told her friend that she felt lonely and might break all ties with Bobby.

The episode description reads,

"Briana breaks up with Bobby; Amber struggles with her new visitation schedule for her son; Cheyenne plans a romantic date with Zach before their wedding; Tyler seeks therapy to help him deal with the s*xual abuse that he experienced as a child."

Tyler decided to talk to a therapist to get over some of his issues and sleeplessness. Tyler, who was se**ally abused by his sister's older friend when he was just 9-years-old, informed the therapist that as his daughter gets to a similar age, he keeps worrying for her safety.

The doctor did many therapeutic activities with Tyler and asked him to have two more sessions in the future. Tyler's partner Catelynn supported him in his therapy.

Meanwhile, Amber told Gary that Andrew did not even speak to her when she was in California and refused to have any contact with her, much to Amber's disappointment.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV every Tuesday at 8 pm ET. Fresh epsiodes are uploaded on the network's website one day after the broadcast.

