What time will Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 episode 8 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter features stars as they return to give the audience an insight into what's been going on in their lives, and it appears that a lot has been happening. These moms have certainly matured, both individually and as a group, as evidenced by the current Teen Mom spin-off series.

They have once again come together to support each other through thick and thin, and to entertain the audience. Just because the moms have grown into mature women doesn’t mean there isn’t drama involved. Season one has continuously served fans with drama that is not uncommon for the series, and it will continue to do so.

In the upcoming episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, life-altering decisions will be made and the cast will see a major shift in some of their daily lives. While one mom is worried about her child’s health, another is worried about living away from her's.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Sean plans a weekend that will change Jade's life forever; Catelynn worries Vaeda has hearing issues; while Briana decides it's time to move out of her mom's house; the whole cast is in shock when Amber loses the custody battle for her son, James."

Episode 8 of the series will air on Tuesday, October 25, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’s upcoming episode set to bring uncertainity, drama, and big changes

The promo for episode 8 shows Cheyenne being loaded into the ambulance and a doctor asking one Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star if they notice a difference in their child’s behavior. It also shows Briana making a decision and planning to leave her mother's house, which makes the latter angry.

The new episode will also feature the cast’s reaction when they find out that Amber lost custody of her son James.

In July 2022, Amber Portman discovered that she had lost custody of her son, James, to her ex-partner, Andrew Glennon. Following the new custody agreement, James had to move from Indiana to California to live with Glennon. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star will be allowed to have overnight visits with him.

Amber took to Instagram to break the news to her followers and said that she was going to fight the decision with a positive attitude. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star believes her mental health diagnosis was used against her in the lawsuit to declare her unfit to raise her son.

Her fellow cast members and moms took to various platforms to share their support for the reality star. Leah Messer spoke to Page 6 and said that her co-star is a "very strong woman" who will never give up. Briana said that Amber is going to be okay. She further added,

"It’s a tough time right now. But if she continues to stay strong and keep her head held high, she will be able to conquer anything in life."

The upcoming Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episode will thus include this segment and show the cast members supporting Amber during this difficult time. Tune in on Tuesday to see what happens next.

