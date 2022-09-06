What time will Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 3 Episode 23 air on MTV? Plot, release date and more

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is set to release its episode 23 on September 6 at 9 pm ET. After Rachel's dramatic exit from the party last week, viewers can expect to see more emotional angles developing in the upcoming episode, as Brianna deals with her Braeson's accident.

The reality show features a bunch of teen moms who became mothers during their teenage years and are continuing to raise their children. Apart from raising their children, they will also focus on their individual social and love lives. They will make important decisions for their lives to move ahead.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Young moms Kayla, Brianna, Kiaya, Rachel and Madisen navigate the challenges of being young moms and learn to lean on each other when it feels like there's nowhere else to turn."

What to expect from episode 23 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant?

In the upcoming episode of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, viewers will see Brianna concerned for her son Braeson, who met a horrific accident after putting his hand in a coffee mug. Braeson, unfortunately, lost his limb in the accident, which makes it petrifying for Brianna. She is concerned about how will his son get accustomed to life without a limb.

In the last episode of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, it was revealed that Kiaya's ex-partner X’Zayveon will be out of jail on probation. This made her apprehensive about sharing her son Amour with him. In the upcoming episode, X’Zayveon will be seen getting completely emotional after seeing his child for the first time.

Madisen, who organized her child's birthday, will be missed by her ex-boyfriend Christian. Viewers will find out the reason behind it in the upcoming episode. Meanwhile, Rachel is planning to go on a vacation with her family to Florida.

The official summary of the upcoming episode, titled The Point of No Return, reads:

"Brianna is concerned about Braeson’s ability to adjust to life without a limb. X’Zayveon gets emotional after coming home from prison and seeing Amour for the first time. Christian misses Camille’s birthday and Rachel plans a family vacation in Florida."

What happened in the previous episode of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant?

After a heated argument between Rachel and Kayla in the group chat, the teen moms met for the discussed get-together. However, as they sat together, Rachel brought up the issue on the table for everyone to clear out. She spoke to Kayla about the things that hurt her. Kyla did apologize but also told her that she was making her look like a bully.

However, there was again a heated-up argument among all the mothers as everyone started to take sides. Most of them were on Kayla's side and believed that Rachel should not overthink things. Furthermore, this angered Rachel, and she aggressively walked out of the gathering. While walking out, she said that since it was her birthday eve, she doesn't want it to go wasted because of their fighting.

She immediately walked and drove back to her hotel. The rest of the mothers, on the other hand, were highly disappointed with Rachel's behavior.

Viewers can watch episode 23 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on September 6 on MTV at 9 pm ET. The next episode will be the finale of the show.

