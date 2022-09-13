What time will Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 3 finale air on MTV? New beginnings, release date and more

Season 3 of Teen Mom Young and Pregnant is set to air its finale episode on September 13 at 9 pm ET.

As the season reaches its finale, drama and emotional bonds are getting great coverage and importance. Viewers have also become more attached to the teen moms this season.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant features five young mothers who gave birth to their children when they were teens. Since then, they have had to face a lot of issues as they raise their children and decide the fate of their relationship with the child's father. Through all the challenges and situations, the mothers swear to be there for each other.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Young moms Kayla, Brianna, Kiaya, Rachel and Madisen navigate the challenges of being young moms and learn to lean on each other when it feels like there's nowhere else to turn."

What to expect from the finale episode of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season 3?

The finale will be a whirlpool of emotions for the mother. For starters, viewers can expect Kayla and Luke to potentially end their relationship. An exclusive clip from the show had Kayla and Luke sitting down together to discuss their future.

Kayla tells Luke that she expected certain things from him that she didn't get. She also gives him an ultimatum but that still doesn't bring any change in his behavior. Owing to this, she reveals to him that their relationship isn't going in the right direction.

At the same time, a frustrated Luke tells Kayla that their relationship always has to work the way she wants and not the way he does. Thus, Luke ultimately tells her to leave if she wasn't happy. This leads to Kayla sobbing and walking out of the room.

Meanwhile, Brianna will be taking her son Braeson to his first occupational therapy appointment, which leaves her nervous and worried about him. Viewers will also witness Rachel and Noah calling it quits on the show due to compatibility issues.

Also, as X'Zayveon has returned from jail and will be visiting Kiaya's place to meet his son Amour. To everyone's surprise, fans will see a cordial equation forming among Kiaya, Teazha and X'Zayveon. They will also share a good laugh with each other.

The official description of the upcoming episode reads:

"Brianna takes Braeson to his first occupational therapy appointment; Madisen decides to stay in Arkansas; Rachel breaks up with Noah; Kiaya and Teazha open their home to X'Zayveon, and Kayla and Luke's relationship finally comes."

What happened in the previous episode of Young and Pregnant?

Although viewers saw a fight break out between the teen moms in the evening in Los Angeles, ultimately things become alright between them. On their last day in the city, they went to the beach to perform yoga, which also turned out to be a bonding session for them.

Viewers can watch the finale episode of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season 3 on September 13 on MTV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave