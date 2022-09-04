What time will Tell Me Lies air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more details about Grace Van Patten's drama series

Hulu's new drama series, Tell Me Lies, will arrive on the platform on September 7, 2022. The show centers around a couple in a toxic relationship and depicts how the relationship damages them mentally and affects those around them.

Tell Me Lies is expected to debut on Hulu on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 12:01 AM ET (tentative). The first three episodes are expected to be dropped on the same day, and the remaining episodes will be released every Wednesday.

The show features Grace Van Patten and Jackson White in the lead roles. Read on to learn more about the preview and other details of Hulu's Tell Me Lies.

Hulu's Tell Me Lies is the story of a tumultous relationship

A short preview of the series released by Hulu shows the lead character Lucy walking around her campus and seeing her future lover Stephen for the first time. Sparks fly immediately when the two make eye contact.

The preview has a romantic undertone but also has an unsettling vibe as there's an air of enigma around Stephen and Lucy that seems to suggest that their potential relationship might not be all that rosy.

Viewers can look forward to an unflinchingly honest and intimate portrait of a turbulent relationship. It is expected to be a character-driven relationship drama that depicts the brutal realities and uncomfortable truths about love. The official synopsis of the show states:

''Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences.''

The description further reads,

''Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.''

More details about Tell Me Lies cast

The show stars Grace Van Patten as Lucy. In the series' preview, Van Patten looks quite impressive. She effortlessly manages to convey the inherent pain and sadness consuming her character. Viewers can look forward to an unforgettable performance from the star. Grace Van Patten is best known for her performances in Noah Baumbach's critically acclaimed family drama The Meyerowitz Stories, Nine Perfect Strangers, and more.

The series also stars noted actor Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco, Lucy's love interest. White looks impressive in the trailer, displaying a sense of mystery and intrigue that defines his equation with Lucy. White has appeared in films and shows like Ambulance, Mrs. Fletcher, and SPF-18. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features several others in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Catherine Missal

Sonia Mena

Spencer House

Natalee Linez

Benjamin Wadsworth

The series is based on author Carola Lovering's book of the same name. Noted screenwriter and producer Meaghan Oppenheimer, best known for We Are Your Friends and Fear the Walking Dead, serves as the creator and showrunner for Tell Me Lies.

Tell Me Lies will be available for streaming on Hulu on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

