What time will The $100,000 Pyramid Season 6 Episode 9 air? Release date and guest list explored

Episode 9 of $100,000 Pyramid season 6 is set to release on September 11 at 9 pm ET. The show is a word-association game featuring celebrity contestants from different fields. Celebrities who will be appearing in the upcoming episode include Joshua Malina, Erika Christensen, Michael Ealy and Iliza Shlesinger.

The word-association game features four celebrities in teams of two. One partner provides clues for the other partner to guess the word before time runs out. The team that manages to guess more words in less time and with the highest points will win the grand cash prize.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode of $100,000 Pyramid reads:

"In an all-new “The $100,000 Pyramid,” Joshua Malina (“Inventing Anna”) challenges actress Erika Christensen; and later, Michael Ealy from Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” plays against comedian/author Iliza Shlesinger."

In teasers released on $100,000 Pyramid's official Instagram account, host Michael Strahan is seen having fun with Michael Ealy by asking the actor who he deals with people calling him good-looking. The actor replies that his family keeps him humble.

Meanwhile, Joshua Malina is excited about answering a sports related question correctly.

$100,000 Pyramid Season 6: Meet the celebrity contestants appearing on episode 9

1) Joshua Malina

Born on January 17, 1966, Joshua Malina is an American film and stage actor who is known for portraying multiple roles like Will Bailey on the NBC drama The West Wing, Jeremy Goodwin on Sports Night, US Attorney General David Rosen on Scandal, and Caltech President Siebert on The Big Bang Theory.

After earning a B.A. degree in theater from Yale University, Joshua made his acting debut in the Broadway production of Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men.

Malina was last seen in Inventing Anna.

2) Erika Christensen

Erika Jane Christensen is a 40-year-old actress and singer who has done a number of films like Traffic (2000), Swimfan (2002), The Banger Sisters (2002), The Perfect Score (2004), Flightplan (2005), How to Rob a Bank (2007), The Tortured (2010), and The Case for Christ (2017).

In fact, for her performance in Traffic, she won the MTV Movie Award for Breakthrough Female Performance and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture along with her co-stars.

She was last seen in the 2022 Disney+ film Cheaper by the Dozen.

3) Michael Ealy

Actor Michael Ealy is known for his roles in Barbershop (2002), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), Takers (2010), Think Like a Man (2012), About Last Night (2014), Think Like a Man Too (2014), The Perfect Guy (2015), and The Intruder (2019).

Moreover, in 2006, Ealy was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in Sleeper Cell: American Terror in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

4) Iliza Shlesinger

39-year-old Iliza Vie Shlesinger is a comedian, actress and television host. She has been part of a number of shows like E! Network's Forbes Celebrity 100, TV Guide's America's Next Top Producer, and John Oliver's New York Stand Up Show.

In 2008, she was the winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing. She also hosted the dating show Excused and the TBS game show Separation Anxiety.

She has also worked on a number of films and TV series, including Dollface, Pieces of a Woman, Spenser Confidential, Good on Paper, and more.

Who appeared on the last episode of $100,000 Pyramid?

Previously on the show, celebrity contestants Mario Cantone and Rachel Bloom played against each other, while Lisa Ann Walter and Janelle James went head-to-head later.

Viewers can watch episode 9 of $100,000 Pyramid on Sunday, September 11 on ABC.

