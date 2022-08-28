What time will The $100,000 Pyramid Season 6 episode 8 air on ABC? Celebrity contestants, photos, and more explored

Episode 8 of season 6 of The $100,000 Pyramid will air on August 28 at 9 pm ET on ABC. The hit game show is back this week with new celebrity guests who will compete against each other while being paired with other contestants. The duos participate in word-association games and attempt to take home $100,000.

The synopsis of the episode read:

“This week on “The $100,000 Pyramid,” it’s actor Mario Cantone (“And Just Like That…”) versus actress/comedienne Rachel Bloom (Hulu’s “Reboot”), then stars of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” Lisa Ann Walter and Janelle James go head-to-head.”

The latest season premiered on July 10, 2022, and the pilot episode featured celebrity contestants Lindsey Vonn, Russell Peters, Jason Alexander, and Wayne Knight. Michael Strahan returns to The $100,000 Pyramid as host. Each episode consists of two games and four celebrities each.

Lindsey Vonn vs. Russell Peters and Jason Alexander vs. Wayne Knight (Image via ABC/@Christopher Willard)

The synopsis of ABC’s entertaining game show reads:

“Michael Strahan is back as host of “The $100,000 Pyramid,” the timeless word-association game in which two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner’s circle and take home $100,000.”

What to expect from The $100,000 Pyramid Season 6 Episode 8

The upcoming episode of The $100,00 Pyramid will showcase actor Mario Cantone going against comedienne Rachel Bloom, followed by Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter against Janelle James in an hour-long episode airing on Sunday at 9 pm ET.

In a sneak peek, Michael Strahan introduced the Abbot Elementary stars and said,

“School’s in session tonight.”

The host introduced Janelle James as “the most hilarious principal.” Strahan asked the actress how her life has changed since she’s been on the ABC show.

Janelle said:

“It’s taken me a while to realize that I can’t do things anymore.”

She went on to explain how she went to a BBQ recently where someone screamed excitedly, which led the actress to realize that she’s famous.

In another sneak peek, actor Mario Cantone appreciated Michael by telling him how much he loved him and how he “ain’t ever loved a man that way.”

The 63-year-old comedian, impressionist, and singer is also a well-known Broadway actor who appeared on Love! Valor! Compassion! in 1995 and has also made several appearances on Comedy Central over the years.

The latest episode of The $100,000 Pyramid will also feature comedienne Rachel Bloom who will go against Mario and beat him at the word guessing games. The 35-year-old actress, comedian, writer, producer, and songwriter is famously known for starring and co-creating Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, for which she has received numerous awards including a Golden Globe Award.

Janelle James paired up with Plazetta West on the latest episode of The $100,000 Pyramid (Image via ABC/@Christopher Willard)

Competing against Janelle James is Abbot Elementary co-star Lisa Ann Walter. The 59-year-old actress, comedian, and television producer is best known as the creator of Dance Your Ass Off, a reality weight-loss competition series.

What happened previously on the show

Previously on The $100,000 Pyramid, Big Shot actress Yvette Nicole Brown went up against comedian Pete Holmes and Easter Sunday actor Jo Koy competed against Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris. Yyette and Wanya came out on top along with their partners who took home the $100,000.

New episodes of the show air weekly on Sundays and episodes can also be streamed the next day on Hulu. The $100,000 Pyramid is produced by SMAC Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and Vin Rubio serve as executive producers.

Edited by Somava