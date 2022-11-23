What time will The Amazing Race season 34 episode 10 air on CBS? Details explored

CBS will air the tenth episode of The Amazing Race season 34 at 9 pm ET on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. For the mega-leg, the teams will continue their journey in Spain and look for new clues.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled Don't Look Down, reads:

"Teams continue on to Ronda, Spain, where they must choose to build an arch brick by brick or dress for success."

After completing the first Roadblock and the first Detour, the teams will head to Ronda for their second Roadblock and Detour.

And at the end of episode 9, three teams were shown driving in convertibles to the second half of the Megaleg. Meanwhile, the two teams, Marcus-Michael and Emily-Molly, were left behind at the Detour.

Episode 10 will show the second half of the mega-leg of The Amazing Race season 34

The new episode of The Amazing Race will begin with the first Detour results of Marcus-Michael and Emily-Molly. Three other teams, Derek-Claire, Aubrey-David, and Luis-Michelle, have already headed toward their second Roadblock and Detour to get a new clue.

For the leg's second Roadblock, the teams will face new challenges. In the challenge, a team member will have to walk across a tightrope suspended 390 feet (120 m) above a gorge and strung beneath Puente Nuevo. They will then have to grab a clue, pointing towards Ronda, using the flag of Andalusia, held by a tour guide. The flag then has to be returned to the partner.

However, a preview of the new episode of The Amazing Race shows that the challenge might not be easy for Aubrey and Claire. While learning about the challenge, Aubrey says:

“I’m really scared of heights … I don’t think I can do it again.”

Claire is seen shaking during the challenge, repeatedly saying that she "hates this." At the end of the promo, Claire sobs, saying that she is "so scared."

After the Roadblock, the teams will head to their second Detour to fetch the last clue of the episode. Subsequently, the teams will be given a choice between Bend over Backwards or Dress for Success.

In Bend over Backwards, teams must assemble a brick arch to receive their next clue. While In Dress for Success, they had to accessorize a flamenco dancer and match her with an onstage performer.

By putting on a shawl, castanets, earrings, roses, and shawl clips, the teams must pay attention to every detail. After successfully matching the dress, the teams will receive the next clue.

Five teams will be competing in the new episode of The Amazing Race. By the end of the episode, it will be officially down to four as one team will be eliminated from the show. Emily's knee injury might also create trouble in the new episode of the show.

After the Spain leg, the teams will head to Iceland. Subsequently, the final leg will take the teams to the United States. The finale of The Amazing Race will air next month.

Tune in on Wednesday on CBS to watch the new episode of The Amazing Race.

Poll : 0 votes