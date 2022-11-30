What time will The Amazing Race season 34 episode 11 air on CBS? Rocky path and more details explored

The Amazing Race season 34 is set to air episode 11 on Wednesday, November 30 at 9 pm ET on CBS and for one of the last legs of the race, the teams are on their way to Iceland. The final four will compete in a series of tasks, including hiking across a rocky path. While three out of four teams are confident about their position in the race, twin sisters Emily and Molly are not so sure about where they stand.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The final four teams race through Iceland to clinch a spot in the finale and a chance to win the $1 million prize, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 30 at a new time (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the host."

With only two more legs remaining, the teams must give it their all, and the sisters are already at a disadvantage due to Emily’s knee injury. Whoever loses will be eliminated from The Amazing Race season 34 and out of the running to win $1 million.

The Amazing Race season 34 episode 11 is titled How Am I Going to Survive This?

The upcoming episode of The Amazing Race is almost an uphill battle. For the Iceland leg of the race, the contestants must hike, climb, and cross glaciers. Teams must climb rocks, explore unfamiliar paths, and even jump into a waterfall to get a step closer to being declared the winners.

The show is about to end, and the upcoming segment will decide who reaches the finale. The teams still in the competition are Emily and Molly, Derek and Claire, Aubrey and David, and Luis and Michelle.

While the next leg of the race will be tough for everyone, it will be especially tough for Emily and Molly due to the former's knee injury. In the promo uploaded on social media, the teams are seen getting in the helicopter as Phil narrated that “a spot in the finale is on the line.” Derek and Claire seem to enjoy the night and Claire said that the view is “out of a movie.”

Derek stated:

"I literally felt like I was James Bond. I was going to get picked up for a super secret spy mission."

The upcoming segment of The Amazing Race titled, How Am I Going to Survive This?, is exactly Emily’s thoughts said out loud as the challenge will prove to be tougher than she could have imagined.

In her confessional, she said:

"I’m already in my head. This is just the start of the leg. How am I going to survive this? We’re done."

Her sister added that watching the other teams pull ahead was a little nerve-wracking. For the next challenge, the teams must drive to another destination and David and Aubrey overtook the twin sisters.

David said:

"At this late in the game, you can’t really wait for any teams, so we’re just gonna keep going."

Tune in on November 30 to see who makes it to the finale of The Amazing Race and who gets sent home, ending their journey on the show.

