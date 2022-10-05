What time will The Amazing Race season 34 episode 3 air on CBS? Mega Leg, release date, and more explored

CBS' competition series The Amazing Race premiered a new season last month with 12 teams, each of which consists of two members who are somehow related to each other. The show has eliminated two of these teams already and is all set to send one more home in the upcoming episode.

The Amazing Race season 34 episode 3 will air on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET on CBS.

So far, golf buddies Tim Mann and Rex Ryan, along with engaged couple Aastha Lal and Nina Duong, have left the game show. Viewers will now see 10 teams competing to save themselves from the next elimination in episode 3.

The Amazing Race season 34 episode 3: Viewing options, what to expect, and more

The third episode of The Amazing Race season 34 will air on CBS on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, between 10.00 PM ET and 11.00 PM ET. Fans can also watch the episode on CBS’ website after it premieres on the channel or stream it on Paramount Plus.

Additionally, viewers can opt for various streaming services like Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Xfinity, dish, Sling, Philo, Xtreme, and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from the new episode?

The upcoming episode of The Amazing Race is going to be exciting as the Mega Leg segment has returned to the show.

For those unaware, the CBS show introduces the Mega Leg segment every season during which roadblocks, distances to reach the final point, and detours double. It sounds similar to a Super Leg, but the difference is that Mega Leg does not have a specific midpoint.

In The Amazing Race season 34 episode 3, the teams will reach Italy, and their challenges will include building cheese wheels and motorcycles. The title of the new episode is It’s All in the Details, and the official synopsis reads:

“Teams go to Bologna, Italy, where they must cart an 88-pound wheel of parmigiano cheese and build a motorcycle.”

After the last two weeks’ eliminations, 10 teams remain to compete in episode 3. They are:

1) Abby (24) and Will (25) — childhood sweethearts

2) Aubrey (29) and David (29) — girlfriend-boyfriend

3) Derek (24) and Claire (25) — romantically involved since Big Brother season 23

4) Emily (36) and Molly (36) — twin sisters

5) Glenda (41) and Lumumba (41) — newlyweds

6) Luis (34) and Michelle (34) — married couple

7) Linton (50) and Sharik (23) — father and daughter

8) Marcus (38) and Michael (30) — brothers

9) Quinton (29) and Mattie (27) — best friends

10) Rich (32) and Dom (35) — dating couple

About the show

The Amazing Race is a popular competition reality TV show that has won multiple awards. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the series has been running since 2001.

You can take a look at the show’s description to understand the format better. It reads:

“At every destination, each team must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams who are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning The Amazing Race and the $1 million prize.”

The previous season saw the whopping cash prize being awarded to married internet personalities Kim and Penn Holderness. Who will win this time? Only time will tell.

You can catch new episodes of The Amazing Race season 34 every Wednesday on CBS at 10.00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far