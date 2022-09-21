What time will The Amazing Race 2022 (season 34) episode 1 air on CBS? Release date, format, contestants and more

The most-awaited competition series, The Amazing Race, is all set to return to CBS with a brand new season. A total of 12 teams will participate to compete for a million dollars.

The Amazing Race season 34 will air on the network at 10.00 pm ET on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Television personality Phil Keoghan will return as a host on the show.

Titled Many Firsts But Don't Be Last, the official synopsis of season 34 episode 1 reads:

“Twelve new teams start their journey in Munich; a team is eliminated.”

The Emmy-winning competition show tests contestants’ mental and physical strength in order to reach the race's final destination.

The Amazing Race 2022 schedule

Season 34 of The Amazing Race is all set to air its first episode on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, on CBS. The time slot for the premiere episode is from 10:00 pm ET to 11:00 pm ET.

However, next week, the show will release a 90-minute episode, which will air on September 28, 2022, at 9:30 pm ET. Starting October 5, 2022, the reality TV show will return to its regular time slot (10:00 pm ET).

Viewers can watch new episodes on CBS’ website as well once it airs on the channel. Those who do not have the channel can also stream the show on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Sling, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Format: What is the Scramble twist?

In a sneak peek for The Amazing Race season 34, host Phil Keoghan mentioned a new twist called Scramble. As part of the new addition, teams will get the option to pick three challenges that they wish to perform. Each pair can complete these Munich-based challenges in any order they want.

This time, the rules have become strict as no non-elimination rules will be implemented. Previously, viewers witnessed in multiple episodes that no team was eliminated. Thus, season 34 will eliminate the team that finishes last in the race.

The description from the show's website explains the format better. It reads:

“At every destination, each team must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams who are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning The Amazing Race and the $1 million prize.”

12 teams will participate in The Amazing Race season 34

The Amazing Race season 34 welcomes 12 teams, consisting of two people in one group. The teams are either couples, father-daughter duos, twins, best friends, or colleagues.

Take a look at the list:

Aastha (33) and Nina (34) — engaged couple

Abby (24) and Will (25) — childhood sweethearts

Aubrey (29) and David (29) — girlfriend-boyfriend

Derek (24) and Claire (25) — romantically involved since Big Brother Season 23

Emily (36) and Molly (36) — twin sisters

Glenda (41) and Lumumba (41) — newlyweds

Luis (34) and Michelle (34) — married couple

Linton (50) and Sharik (23) — father-daughter duo

Marcus (38) and Michael (30) — brothers

Quinton (29) and Mattie (27) — Best friends

Tim (40) and Rex (59) — golf buddies

Rich (32) and Dom (35) — dating couple

All 12 pairs will compete in the premiere episode, but one of the teams will be eliminated in episode 1.

The Amazing Race season 34 will air new episodes every Wednesday at 10.00 pm ET on CBS.

