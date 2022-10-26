What time will The Amazing Race season 34 episode 6 air on CBS? Shocking elimination, release date, and more

The Amazing Race season 34 returns with a new episode on Wednesday, October 26 at 10 pm ET, but not everything is jolly this time. With an unexpected exit and a historically incredible leg of the race, episode 6 is going to be unpredictable and exciting. For the first time, the teams will race through Jordan, where they’ll immerse themselves in its culture and will have to perfect it to move forward.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"A shocking elimination takes place while teams continue their Jordanian journey; teams take part in a traditional folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet."

All about The Amazing Race season 34 episode 6

When the race begins, nothing else matters, and many of this season’s teams continue to prove that. For the first time in 34 years, The Amazing Race includes the culturally rich and beautiful Jordan. The teams reached Jordan in the previous episode, and will continue to familiarize themselves with its culture in the upcoming episode.

As per the promo uploaded to the show’s social media account, in episode 6, the teams must learn Arabic letters to uncover their next clue. That’s not all, they must also observe and master a traditional dance form to proceed.

In the promo, Michelle said:

“As soon as Luis finishes learning it we’re going to go right away.”

Luis and Michelle attempt to perform in front of the traditional dancers, and while Michelle is confident that they’ve got it, the main judge feels otherwise. She tells them that their routine needs to be more fluid and they must have more eye contact.

In the trailer for the upcoming episode, contestants are seen wearing face masks while interacting with the area’s residents. At the end of the clip, Phil tells one team through a video call that they’ve tested positive for Covid.

While the creators may have tried to keep the name under wraps, due to the promotional pictures and videos, viewers have figured out that Abby Garrett and Will Freeman will no longer be able to compete.

In the trailer, Luis said:

“The last leg, we got first. And I hope we keep this momentum going. Next leg, there’s going to be one team that leaves last 45 minutes after the first team. That’s huge. We did not want to be that last team.”

By the looks of it, instead of eliminating another team along with Abby and Will, The Amazing Race’s upcoming episode will not eliminate anyone. Regardless, the penalty of leaving much later than the rest of the teams will be a huge disadvantage for any team.

Previously on The Amazing Race

In episode 5 of The Amazing Race of Arabia, which aired on October 19, contestants had to ride a train and recreate a scene similar to the Lawrence of Arabia. Linton and Sharik finished last of the participating teams and were sent home.

Sharik called it the most “physically demanding” thing she’s ever done in her life. However, her father was proud of her and said that being on the show brought them closer. He further stated that he would remember The Amazing Race experience for the rest of his life.

Poll : 0 votes