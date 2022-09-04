What time will The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about the documentary

Netflix's upcoming investigative documentary, The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 , will drop on the streaming platform on September 8, 2022. The documentary focuses on the devastating 2001 anthrax attacks, which happened just a week after 9/11.

The doc will delve deep into the events surrounding the attacks, the subsequent investigation, and more. With that said, read on to find out the release time of The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11, the trailer, and more details.

The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 is expected to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET. On August 22, 2022, Netflix released the official trailer for the documentary, which offers a glimpse of the investigation into the anthrax attacks that shook America a week after 9/11.

The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 features interviews with various experts and officers involved in the investigation, along with reenactments of some of the pivotal events. Overall, the trailer has a gripping tone that fans of true crime and investigative documentaries would certainly love.

With several interviews with people closely associated with the case, viewers can look forward to an intense film that captures the numerous complex facets of the investigation while also shedding light on the kind of impact the attacks had on American society. It's expected to give an insight into how the FBI approached the case. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief synopsis of the documentary, which reads:

''Days after 9/11, letters containing fatal anthrax spores spark panic and tragedy in the US. This documentary from Oscar-nominated director Dan Krauss (Extremis) and BBC Studios Production follows the subsequent FBI investigation.''

The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 is directed by Dan Krauss, who's best known for his work on The Kill Team, Extremis, and O.J.: Made in America, to name a few.

More details about the 2001 Anthrax Attacks

On September 18, 2001, a week after the devastating 9/11 attacks, a series of letters that contained spores of anthrax were delivered to several prominent personalities and offices, including media houses and politicians. The attacks killed five people, including:

Bob Stevens

Joseph Curseen

Thomas Morris Jr.

Otilie Lundgren

Kathy Nguyen

Apart from the five victims, 17 people were also reportedly infected. The attacks happened over several weeks. The initial suspect was a physician named Steven Hatfill, who was ultimately cleared. Four years later, a microbiologist named Bruce Edwards Ivins came under suspicion.

However, Ivins died by suicide on July 29, 2008. Following his death, the FBI and prosecutors reportedly concluded that Ivins was the sole culprit in the case, citing DNA evidence pertaining to his laboratory. The case was officially closed in February 2010.

Several reports, however, questioned the various details that led the authorities to conclude that Ivins was the main culprit. The FBI described the attacks as ''the worst biological attacks in U.S. history.''

Over the years, the case has been covered extensively on television, most notably in Unsolved Mysteries' last episode and the second season of the National Geographic TV show, The Hot Zone.

You can watch The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

