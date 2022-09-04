What time will The Bachelorette season 19 episode 10 air on ABC? Details explored

The Bachelorette season 19 contestants are very close to finding out who will get the final rose as the remaining men hold their breath and await their fate. The question that everyone wants answered is, who will Rachel and Gabby pick to be their partners?

This week, the franchise will bring the audience two episodes to kickstart the final week of the show. The Bachelorette season 19 episode 10 will air on Monday, September 5, followed by episode 11 the next day, both at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Rotten Tomatoes’ synopsis of the episode read:

"In part two of overnight dates week, Erich and Gabby find themselves at crossroads; James and Zach each confess to a shocking truth about their feelings."

The upcoming episodes will be full of heartbreak, tears and more as the girls make up their minds about who they wish to pick and who they decide to send packing.

Grab a box of tissues for the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette season 19 episode 10 will showcase Rachel and Gabby making important but heartbreaking decisions. While fans have picked their favorites and are rooting for them, it will be an emotional rollercoaster regardless of who goes home. The girls are about to make one of the biggest decisions of their lives and some of the men are not dealing with the suspense well.

In a sneak peek shared by ABC, Jesse Palmer and Tino have a conversation about Rachel as she goes on her overnight dates. The host asked Tino how everything was going, and the two talked about how the “waiting game is nerve-wrenching at times.”

He said that the situation was making him impatient and opened up to Palmer about how much he struggled during the week. He further said:

“This would be an easy week to walk away from.”

In his confessional, Tino said that he knows that he has fallen in love with Rachel and that it is “so hard feeling this strongly about her knowingly she’s gone on an overnight date with one of the other guys. He further said:

“It's beyond me at times to think about her on an overnight date. She’s like even exploring other physical connections. It makes me want to throw up.”

Tino is not the only one feeling insecure and unsure, in another sneak peek, Gabby breaks down and asks:

“Am I too broken for anyone to love?”

These bachelorettes have all the power this week, and with it comes great responsibility. Tune in on Monday to see who will check out of their fantasy suite.

Previously on The Bachelorette Season 19

In last week’s rose ceremony, the remaining six men got a rose which meant nobody went home. While it may have seemed like a happy ending, it meant that Gabby and Rachel will have an even harder time in the coming week. Gabby admitted that her heart was more divided than it has ever been and that she wanted more time to see who her perfect match would be.

The Bachelorette recently featured hometown dates and Rachel went to Salem with Aven. In a confessional, she said:

"Aven is someone I have an extremely strong connection with."

She further stated that while she has really strong feelings for him, he hasn’t told her how he feels about her. The two explored the city together and went to see The Love Witch, who read her palm and told Rachel that she needed clarity.

The Bachelorette season 19 has been extremely emotional for some of the contestants and audience members and it’s going to get even more painful. In the end, however, love will conquer all.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes