What time will The Boys season 3 episode 7 air on Prime Video? Release date, promo and more details explored

Prime Video's smash hit series The Boys, currently running in its third season, is scheduled to drop its penultimate episode on July 1, 2022 as the eight-episode long Season 3 draws towards a conclusion. The on-going season premiered nearly a month ago, dropping three episodes at once which were then followed by the remaining episodes dropping on the platform on a weekly basis.

The official synopsis of Season 3 states:

"It's been a year of calm. Homelander's subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy."

The Emmy-nominated The Boys, inspired by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series of the same name, has changed course this time with Season 3 focusing on a very chaotic and messed-up Homelander, leading the Butcher and the boys in search of a weapon that might help them in putting him down once and for all.

Now that the series is nearing its end, it's going to be more chaotic than ever, and here's what you need to know about the upcoming episode 7.

Everything you need to know about The Boys Season 3 episode 7 ahead of its premiere

The Boys Season 3 episode 7, titled Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed, is scheduled to arrive on Prime Video this Friday, July 1, 2022, at 3 am ET.

With just two episodes left, the third season is guaranteed to ramp things up from here. Although the wickedness in the upcoming chapters may not be as expected, the show assures unlimited action sequences, considering the Butcher and Soldier Boy's predicament with Homelander.

Earlier, episode 6 witnessed the much awaited Herogasm plotline, which took the degree of lunacy in the show to an insane level. The episode also established a future confrontation between Jack Quaid's Hughie, Antony Starr's Homelander, Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, and Karl Urban's Butcher, after the first encounter between the four in the episode.

THE BOYS @TheBoysTV Not sure what else to say, other than your brain's gonna be leakin' after this one. #TheBoysStrikeBack Not sure what else to say, other than your brain's gonna be leakin' after this one. #TheBoysStrikeBack https://t.co/cxKxr3699X

Fans have been eagerly waiting for what's to come next, mostly due to the fact that the show's primary protagonists square off in the penultimate episode ahead of the season finale.

The promo for episode 7 shows Maeve reveling in the fact that Homelander is now afraid, which is unquestionably unusual for this character. While the reason for his fear remains uncertain, the previous episode's events make it quite evident that it undoubtedly has something to do with Soldier Boy.

So far, Homelander has established himself as the world's most wicked and dangerous individual, which is exactly why the sense of fear in his character makes it an uncommon sight. The promo also reveals what seems like one of the bloodiest episodes the show has seen to date, showing Soldier Boy as he beats a person into nothingness maybe, in the process of searching for his former partner Black Noir.

Meanwhile, Annie has rejected her Starlight identity and is awaiting Vought's judgment while juggling a riled-up Hughie. It remains uncertain if A-Train is still alive. Additionally, there are flying rumors and a sneaking suspicion that Homelander's son Ryan may appear in the final two episodes.

Season 3 episode 7 of The Boys will drop on Prime Video on Friday, July 1, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far