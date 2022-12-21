What time will The Challenge season 38 episode 11 air on MTV? Plot, release date, and more

The Challenge season 38 episode 11, titled Nelly: Ride (or Die) Wit Me, will air on MTV this Wednesday, December 21 at 8 pm ET. The episode will be made available on the network’s website 24 hours after the television broadcast.

After a change in the game’s rule mid-season, contestants now do not have their ride-or-die by their side. The current two teams, led by Faysal and Moriah, will try their best to eliminate members of the opposing team. Meanwhile, Nelson will be seen worrying that no one from his own team wants him and that he is the target of the next elimination.

The episode description reads,

"Nelson finds himself frustrated, powerless, and paranoid that he has no voice on his team. Nurys worries that her relationship with Jordan will alienate Tori and place a target on her back. TJ’s challenge sends the players spinning out."

The Challenge season 38 episode 11 will see Tori confronting Nurys

In the upcoming episode, Tori will confront Nurys about her budding romance with Jordan and take up the issue of Nurys cuddling Jordan in front of her. Jordan and Tori were engaged for a year before splitting up in 2020. Before Jordan started dating Nurys, he was playfighting and flirting with Tori in season 38 of The Challenge. Tori, who found it very disrespectful of Nurys and Jordan to cuddle in front of her, will talk to Nurys about the same.

Other than that, it has been hinted in a preview that the contestants will be tied up on a spinning wheel and might have to do the task alone in the upcoming episode. Following the elimination round, one person will be eliminated while two will be saved by the draw.

The competition is currently getting intense for everyone as just 15 members remain. Moreover, no one knows if their former partners will return after elimination or not, in case one of the partners is able to make it till the end.

What happened on The Challenge season 38 episode 10?

MTV's description of episode 10 of the popular reality show's latest season reads,

"With the Ride or Dies now on opposite teams, friendship and loyalty are put to the ultimate test. A high adrenaline challenge will separate the lions from the scaredy cats."

Last week on The Challenge, the former ride-and-die team partners dealt with the aftermath of being divided onto two separate teams. Amber even jokingly kicked Chauncey out of her room. The latter felt that Moriah’s team members were quiet but intelligent players. Meanwhile, Tori opened up about her feelings in front of Aneesa, saying that Nurys was snuggling with Jordan in front of her "out of spite."

During the daily challenge, contestants were asked to fight on a beam hanging over water. The team members had to make sure that the opposing contestants fell in the water nine times, which would make them lose the battle. Faysal’s team won the challenge, and the team members were asked to nominate four men for elimination.

Kenny, Horacio, Devin, and Jordan were nominated. Devin and Jordan were saved by the draw while Horacio and Kenny competed against each other. Kenny, however, was eliminated in the end. After everyone left, Kenny was informed that he wouldn't be out of the race completely until team partner Kaycee, currently on the opposite team, was eliminated.

It is unclear when the eliminated contestants will be allowed to make a return to the show.

Fans can watch fresh episodes of The Challenge season 38 every Wednesday on MTV at 8 pm ET.

