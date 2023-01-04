What time will The Challenge Season 38 Episode 13 air on MTV? Details explored

The Challenge season 38 episode 13, titled Ride or Die: Blind Faith, will air on MTV this Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The episode will be an hour and a half long and will be available on the network's website one day after the television premiere.

With just a few weeks left until the finale, the competition will be very intense for the remaining 13 players of the game who are now separated from their ride-and-dies. The current two teams, led by Moriah and Faysal, will compete in a daily challenge task involving drinking sour drinks and aiming at seven targets.

Female contestants from the losing team in the challenge will be in danger of eviction this week. MTV's description of the episode reads,

"Nany and Kaycee struggle with being on opposite teams. One player faces consequences after burning her vote instead of trying to protect her Ride or Die at all costs."

What to expect from The Challenge season 38 episode 13?

This week on The Challenge, Faysal (Fessy) will confront Moriah about her burnout vote in the last "zone" task, which could have eliminated the former. In the previous eviction, the men from Faysal's team were in danger of being eliminated. Moriah, Fessy's former ride-or-die, decided to vote for Chauncey and sent Faysal into the "zone" with Nelson, who lost the challenge.

In a preview, Faysal says,

"We’ll get you one under your belt next week. I’ll burn vote, so your a** is on the line."

Moriah can also be heard trying to defend herself by saying that if the votes were tied in the end, her team could have been in danger of eviction. She also says,

"I’m sick of being in this position."

The pair have been having issues ever since the "no ride-or-die" twist was announced. Moriah even said in one episode that Faysal was just thinking about himself and that she could only trust Bananas at the moment.

Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez, who are in separate teams at the moment, will face the heat of the competition. They have been dating for a year and were making wedding plans before participating in The Challenge season 38. The competition to win one million dollars might affect their relationship.

Kaycee's partner Kenny has already been eliminated but is still involved in the game because of his ride-or-die. If Kaycee loses any challenge, both of them will have to go home.

Other than that, Jordan and Faysal will also have a conversation about the former nominating Faysal for elimination, despite giving his word that he would not do it. Jordan will reveal, just like he did publicly in the zone, that Tori spoke to him before the voting and urged him not to nominate Fessy using their personal relationship outside the zone. This filled Jordan with "spite" and he went against his word.

Tori and Jordan were engaged for a year before splitting up in 2020. Tori will also scream at Jordan for accusing her of changing his decision, which she did not do. Tori says to Jordan in a preview,

"This whole season has been your way. Wake up!"

As hinted in a preview, Amber and Chauncey might have an emotional moment amid their competition.

The Challenge airs on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

