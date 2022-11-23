What time will The Challenge season 38 episode 7 air on MTV? Heated confrontation and more details explored

The Challenge's season 38, episode 7, will air on MTV on Wednesday, November 23, at 8 pm ET. The competition tests the contestants in various ways, and the lies will start to fall short in the upcoming episode.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The political game intensifies as a web of deception causes problems for one crafty player. Brainpower and endurance is put to the test at the ‘Peaking Blinders’ challenge. A blindside leads to a shocking elimination round."

The Challenge season 38, episode 7 sees Devin in the spotlight

The upcoming segment of the MTV show, titled Deep Web, will help contestants see things a little more clearly than they did before. There is one "craft" player amongst them who has survived through the power of depiction. However, in the upcoming episode, things don't look so good for Devin as he is surrounded by his fellow contestants, demanding answers.

Sounds like someone's gonna be in the hot seat during next Wednesday's episode of #TheChallenge38

In the heated confrontation, Devin claims that someone in the house, possibly Michele, has called him a snake. Devin's Ride or Die Tori stepped in and said:

"It’s all actually getting a little out of hand."

The daily challenge, titled Peaky Blinders, for the upcoming episode of The Challenge will require the teams to use their brains and will test their endurance.

In the first leg of the race, the teams must run toward the second segment, which will contain a puzzle. At this point, one member must climb on a ladder to unravel a puzzle that will only be revealed for as long as their partner can balance on a narrow pole.

In a confessional, Bananas said:

"When they said you're going to be standing on a pole, I’m picturing like something that’s at least the size of the ball of my foot and this thing is impossible."

After memorizing the puzzle, The Challenge contestants must recreate the shape sequence. Whoever finishes the task fastest will find themselves immune from the upcoming elimination. They will also win the power to choose four potential teams to send into elimination.

In a confessional, Nurys said:

"Nelson’s actually one of the fastest guys right now, he is gone."

She added that she wants to help him enter the finals because he wants it so badly and has contributed so much to the game. She stated that he's been nice to everyone and feels that he's been left behind so often and deserves The Challenge champ title. While Nurys has full faith in her partner, Devin takes it upon himself to strategize how he and Tori will become successful.

He said:

"The process of elimination is the way that you can really get these things done efficiently. I’m gonna look at the biggest pieces so I can eliminate positions that they can be in. I really want us to step it up today and get a win."

For lovers of drama, tune in to see what happens next on The Challenge and which couple's elimination leaves everyone shocked.

