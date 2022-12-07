What time will The Challenge season 38 episode 9 air on MTV? Plot, release date, and more details explored

The Challenge is set to return with another episode this week, on Wednesday, December 7, at 8 pm ET, and it looks like some houses are making judgements based on factors that go beyond just the game.

Jordan and Tori’s relationship blossomed and progressed throughout the previous episodes. While the vets didn’t know that they were going to be in the current season together, meeting after all this time was a challenge for them, especially since they haven’t been in touch for over a year.

The upcoming episode will showcase some conflicts between Tori and Jordan as another cast member seems to be caught up in the mix. However, there’s more to the matter than just an ex cozying up to someone new.

Tori and Jordan clash in the upcoming episode of The Challenge

The exes, who haven’t spoken since their split, found themselves competing against each other in the current season of The Challenge. The two had an overwhelming exchange when Jordan and Aneesa were introduced to the cast. During the conversation, a tearful Tori told her ex-boyfriend that he just left her and that she had a lot of questions. In the upcoming episode of the show, the two seem to be on better terms.

A promo shows the duo playing around and engaging in a game of Twister. In her confessional, Tori revealed that she felt a rush of emotions upon seeing him since they hadn’t seen each after their break-up. Tori further added that since the two have settled down and are living with each other, she wondered if they could rekindle what they once had.

In a confessional, Jordan said:

"Tori and I have a very very deep connection. We find safety in each other pretty easily."

However, he added that while they cuddle and wrestle, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re getting back together or that they’re trying to “rekindle something.” He further stated that it’s very easy to fall back into the pattern with her due to their history.

Tori proceeded to talk about her situation with Jordan and Nany. She tells them that they have both grown a lot since they were last together, and this interaction felt like the past and the present were coming together.

Nany tells her that he has feelings and that “there’s still love there.” Meanwhile, there’s another person who is also interested in The Challenge veteran. Nurys tells Lauren that ever since the game started, Jordan and her have “been giving each other eyes,” suggesting that while it started as a friendly connection, it may be developing into something more.

In her confessional, Nurys said:

"Jordan and I, we’ve been getting a little closer recently. He’s such a great guy and his personality is like 10 out of 10 and our friendship now is kind of changing a little bit."

Nurys further told her cast member that while she would like to get to know him more, she wouldn’t continue her equation with him if it means that she’s hurting someone else’s feelings in the process.

While the exes seem to be on good terms, another promo of The Challenge's upcoming episode teases a heated argument between them. The clip showed a snippet of Nurys and Jordan getting cozy, which seemed to upset Tori. He proceeded to ask her if it was hard to see him hooking up with other people. Tori countered by reminding him that they’ve been sleeping in the same bed while she’s been unclothed.

Tune in on Wednesday, at 8 pm ET on MTV to see what happens next on The Challenge.

Poll : 0 votes