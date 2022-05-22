What time will 'The Circle' Season 4 finale air on Netflix? Release date, 4 finalists, and more details explored

The Circle finale is almost here and we are ready with the popcorn. The Circle Season 4 finale will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, May 25 at 03:01 AM ET/12:01 AM PT.

Rachel Evans, Frank Grimsley, Trevor St. Agathe (aka Imani), and Yu Ling Wu are the confirmed four finalists for the show. She and both Eversen Bevelle and Nathan (Alex Brizard) will compete for the hefty prize money of $150,000.

The Circle is a popular reality competition where players, unknown to each other, compete for ranks on a social media-type application by either taking on other personas or being themselves.

Season 4 of the show initially had five players playing the game as themselves and four catfishers. Alyssa Ljubicich, Crissa Jackson, Yu Ling Wu, Frank Grimsley, and Rachel Evans played the game as being themselves. Josh Brubaker, John Franklin, Alex Brizard, and Parker Abbott were the catfishers on the show.

Who are the finalists of The Circle Season 4?

We will have to wait until May 25 to find out who will compete for the prize money: Eversen or Nathan.

Yu Ling Wu

26-year-old Yu Ling Wu is a New York-based brand marketing consultant from San Francisco. She is popular for uploading photos of herself in eccentric yet beautiful makeup on Instagram. She plays herself on the show.

Trevor St. Agathe

Trevor is a wild card entry on the show that catfishes players by pretending to be his wife's friend Imani. His wife DeLeesa won Season 2 of The Circle by catfishing others through Trevor's identity. 35-year-old Trevor comes from Brooklyn and is a conditioning coach.

Frank Grimsley

29-year-old Frank Grimsley is a social worker and the owner of the brand 'Frank N The City.' He completed his bachelor's from the University of Alabama and finished his master's from Howard University in the field of Social Work. He has a doctorate in Organizational Leadership, which he received from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

Rachel Evans

30-year-old Rachel Evans is a paranormal researcher who plays the game as herself. She runs the social media accounts of Smosh.

Recap of The Circle episodes 9 to 12 eliminations

Bru blocked Alyssa in Episode 9 and was initially able to save Carol (aka John Franklin). Frank and Yu-Ling were asked to save two players each from the team. Frank saved Imani and Rachel, while Yu Ling chose to save Nathan and Bru.

Carol was sent home after Frank and Yu-Ling decided to save Eversen. Bru was ranked lowest in Episode 12 and was hence eliminated.

It has not yet been confirmed if there will be a reunion episode after the season ends.

