Who is Alex Brizard, aka Nathan from The Circle? Commercial Banker turned his love for cartoons into podcast

Netflix’s The Circle returned with its fourth season on May 4, 2022. This season of the social media-based game show will feature commercial banker Alex Brizard, playing with the catfish name Nathan to be the “smartest player in The Circle.”

In the game show, a group of players are isolated in different apartments with no connection to the outside world. With the goal of becoming popular, players can only interact with their co-stars via a specially-designed social media app.

Players can only send pictures and images through the app, and since the app promises anonymity, participants can portray an entirely altered identity to others.

With the new season just around the corner, viewers are excited to find out every detail of Alex Brizard, aka Nathan from The Circle. So, read on to learn more about him.

All about Alex Brizard from The Circle

Commercial banker Alex Brizard, who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the latest player on The Circle to use catfishing as a tactic to become famous. He will go by Nathan, a "22-year-old fresh out of college frat bro" on the show.

The 28-years-old joined the game show as he is "a catfish in real life". His "personal life and professional life are very different."

Brizard completed his education at Novi High School in 2011. He then received his Bachelor's Degree in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication from Grand Valley State University.

While working on his bachelor's diploma, he worked as an event marketing specialist at All-Weather Seal of West Michigan.

He then started working as a media coach and site development specialist at the Varsity News Network in August 2015 before joining Real Estate One Success as a real estate agent in April 2016.

After that, he worked as a mortgage banker at Quicken Loans from March 2017-April 2018. As per his LinkedIn profile, he later got employed at 3AB funding as an associate.

However, that's not all. Besides his day job, the self-proclaimed "Professional Nerd" Brizard is also a co-host of Two Dudes Watch Cartoons along with cartoonist Evan Lian.

The duo give commentary on animated media, including Turning Red, Encanto, and Fern Gully, among others. In August 2021, he completed a year as a podcaster.

Alex Brizard's family and love life

Alex Brizard is a family man. He grew up in a loving family in Scottsdale along with his siblings, who are still very close to each other. His social media profile is full of his family pictures.

He is also in love with Nikki Rodriguez. The couple loves to travel and explore places together, and his Instagram pictures are proof of this.

In the trailer of The Circle, Brizard is seen holding her picture and saying, "Not only am I buying us a house, we're getting a pool too," after learning that the prize amount this season is $150,000.

Will Brizard pull off his alter ego efficiently and win the cash prize? Tune in to The Circle this Wednesday to watch this exciting game show and its winner.

