What time will The Culpo Sisters season 1 episode 3 air on TLC? Plot, release date and more

TLC will air the new episode of The Culpo Sisters on Monday, November 21, at 9 pm ET. In episode 3, viewers will see Olivia in a new role, performing baby duties.

The synopsis of episode 3 of The Culpo Sisters, titled Consequences, reads:

“After breaking the divorce news to her parents, Aurora has a night out with her friends while Olivia babysits; Olivia fears she may not be able to have children; Sophia awaits the news of NFL free agency with her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios.”

Olivia babysits in the new episode of The Culpo Sisters

After announcing her decision to divorce her husband, Mikey Bortone, in the previous episode, Aurora will go out to spend time with her friends in episode 3, leaving Olivia to babysit her kids.

Aurora decides to leave Olivia in charge of her kids after the latter convinces her that she is “up for the task of babysitting.” Olivia is excited to look after the kids but does not know “how to change diapers.”

In a preview clip for The Culpo Sisters, Olivia is having a difficult time figuring out the front side of the diaper.

One of the “biggest goals” of Olivia’s life is to be a “mom.” She is wondering when she will be able to take her relationship with Christian McCaffrey in “that direction.” In one of the previous episodes, she expressed:

“I want to have children soon like wishing the next two three years.”

However, she is scared that she might not be able to have kids. She then decided to take a major step towards trying to become a mother in the future.

When asked about embracing motherhood, Olivia told Extra’s Katie Krause:

“I took steps in the show to get me to that. I don’t want to give away too much, but you’ll see in the show.”

When asked if she had frozen her eggs, Olivia answered:

“Well, it’s in the process.”

She even noted that she and her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, are on “the same page” about having kids in the future. She noted:

“We definitely talk… He’s so busy right now… His career… is obviously really important right now for him and he’s killing it, so we talk about it, but I don’t put a ton of pressure on it.”

Sophia’s boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, awaits the news of NFL free agency

The new episode of The Culpo Sisters will also show Olivia’s boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, anxiously awaiting news of NFL free agency. Sophia is as tense as Braxton but tries her best to “distract” him.

From giving the option to mediate and bath, Sophia does her best to help Braxton, but she ends up making him annoyed. She says on camera:

"I know he is very nervous and excited. I can’t imagine what it feels to work your entire life towards a goal, and it's just at your fingertip, and you are so close to finding out. I mean, a second contact is huge in the NFL."

Sophia finally decides to bake his “favorite cake” for him, named better than sex cake. His mom would always bake this cake for him during his birthdays.

Braxton finally receives a phone call, making Sophia “nervous” as it will decide their future.

Tune in on Monday on TLC to watch the new episode of The Culpo Sisters.

Poll : 0 votes