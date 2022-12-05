What time will The Culpo Sisters season 1 finale air on TLC? Sophia’s first tattoo, release date, and more

The Culpo Sisters season 1 is coming to an end soon. The first part of the two-episode season finale will air on TLC on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT on the network.

In the new episode, one of the Culpo sisters is getting a tattoo, much to everyone's surprise as no one in the family is allowed to have one. The synopsis of the show, titled, The Rhode Island rumour mill, reads:

"The girls head to Rhode Island for the opening of their family restaurant; Olivia tries to prove she's a worthy business partner; Sophia opens up about the pressure she feels as Olivia's sister; Aurora navigates questions about her relationship."

The final episode of The Culpo Sisters will air on December 7, 2022, on TLC, with Sophia revealing that she's moving out and Aurora coming to terms with her new normal after realizing her ex is starting to move on.

The Culpo Sisters get together for the opening of their family restaurant

In the new episode of The Culpo Sisters, viewers see Olivia and Aurora surprised as Sophia is about to get her first tattoo. The sisters are not best pleased with the revelation as getting a tattoo is prohibited in their family. But Sophia says since she is moving out of the show, "rules don't apply” to her.

The sisters call their mom, Susan, and talk about Sophia getting a tattoo. Susan is not pleased with the news and says she “cannot get a tattoo.”

Despite all this, Sophia goes ahead with her tattoo plans and gets inked on her arm. Explaining her tattoo, she says that there are seven points on the star, representing seven people in the family. Also, three of the points have three dots, representing three sisters.

In the confessional, Sophia says she decided to get inked to make herself happy. She said:

"I feel like I could do absolutely everything my family and my parents want and it still wouldn't be good enough, so at this point, doing what they want doesn't make me happy — or them — so I'm just gonna do what makes me happy.”

The Culpo Sisters then get together for the opening of their family restaurant. Olivia is a little nervous as despite posting about the restaurant opening on her social media, people are not showing up and the place is still empty. Olivia is tensed as the opening can prove whether she is a worthy business partner or not.

The clip also shows Aurora dealing with the fallout from filing for divorce from her estranged husband Mikey Bartone, with whom she shares son Remi, 4, and daughter Solei, 2.

Although, the “divorce is moving forward” Aurora is still living “together” with her ex which is why “it doesn't really feel like that much has changed all the time.”

However, Mikey now wants to start separating time with their kids and Aurora is not very happy about the decision as she will “come home to an empty house sometimes." It feels unbearable to her as she wants to be with her kids.

Although Olivia is upset about Aurora and her present situation, she opened about the true facts that made the situation difficult between Aurora and her ex. In the confessional, she says:

”The reality of the situation with Aurora and Mikey is that Mikey didn't want to have kids. He didn't want to get married. Aurora wanted all of those things. So, she really put pressure on him to get this dream family and situation that she wanted.”

Olivia is now taking lessons for Aurora’s marriage for her own relationship with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey. She confesses that she will not “put pressure” on her relationship “like that” since her boyfriend has “many ambitions in their career.”

Tune in on TLC on Monday to watch the new episode of The Culpo Sisters.

