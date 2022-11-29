Why was Sophia emotional over her fight with Olivia on The Culpo Sisters? Reasons explored

The Culpo Sisters 2022 aired a brand new episode on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET on TLC. The one-hour episode documented the lives of three self-made sisters - Olivia, Sophia, and Aurora and the various relationship dynamics that they are a part of. Viewers witnessed both heartwarming as well as dramatic moments throughout the episode, keeping them hooked to the show.

On this week's episode of The Culpo Sisters, Sophia and Oliva Culpo got into a disagreement over a stolen bikini. But for Sophia, it was more than that. She felt like her family wasn't supportive of her and always defended her sister.

The first installment of the hit TLC series aired its premiere on November 7, 2022, and has been receiving a mixed set of reactions from viewers. While some loved watching the sisters' journey, others criticized the show for resembling the Kardashian family or for being boring. Viewers will have to keep watching to see how the rest of the season pans out.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Olivia and Sophia's sibling rivalry reaches new heights; the whole family rallies around Aurora as she celebrates her first birthday as a single woman; Sophia's boyfriend pressures her to tell Olivia she's moving out."

Olivia and Sophia get into an argument on The Culpo Sisters

On tonight's episode of The Culpo Sisters, Olivia and Sophia Culpo wanted to throw their sister Aurora a birthday party to get her mind off of her divorce with her husband. The ladies organized a yacht party for their sister and ahead of leaving to pick Aurora up, Olivia found out that Sophia stole her bikini. However, at that point in time, she didn't pay any heed to the same.

During the bus ride to Aurora's house, Olivia began by making an Instagram story about Sophia's new bikini. She also revealed that it was her bikini, and also that her sister stole it from her room. Sophia was frustrated that her sister was trying to navigate the story and make it into something that it wasn't. She also tried explaining her side of the story about ordering the same bikini and how her box disappeared.

However, Olivia maintained that it was hers that her sister stole. The Culpo Sisters star also explained that she had unboxed the box, opened the bikini and kept it in her room, but it disappeared. The sisters then got into a heated argument, following which Sophia called Olivia a "bully."

TLC Network @TLC



is on tonight at 9/8c on Sophia vents about work problems, but Olivia has an opposing point of view on the situation. #TheCulpoSisters is on tonight at 9/8c on @TLC and streaming on @discoveryplus Sophia vents about work problems, but Olivia has an opposing point of view on the situation.#TheCulpoSisters is on tonight at 9/8c on @TLC and streaming on @discoveryplus! https://t.co/QQv4lwwlHn

In a confessional, Olivia said:

"I know that swimsuit doesn't belong to her. I know that I unboxed it. I know that I put it on the bed that she stole it off of. I know that's my suit. She's offending me because she stole my bikini, and I'm just trying to make a joke out of it and that's not allowed. It really doesn't make any sense. It's like..I should be mad, not her..It's just..I don't know how she flipped this."

Later on in The Culpo Sisters episode, Sophia explained why she was frustrated with her sister. She stated that Olivia tried to spin every situation to her own benefit and made Sophia seem like the bad person. She also got emotional over the same as she sat aside from the rest of the family on the bus ride as well as on the yacht.

Sophia then confessed to feeling bad about her sister making fun of her to all of her 5 million followers. While Olivia thought it was funny, her sister felt otherwise and called Olivia a "bully."

In a confessional, Sophia said:

"This is the type of situation that I absolutely hate. Because I feel like I'm with the people that are supposed to support you the most and I just feel horrible because my parents always side with Olivia."

The Culpo Sisters star continued:

"There is nothing I can do to escape the constant narrative that Olivia is this God sent angel that just has given me this beautiful life that I've done nothing to deserve."

Season 1 of The Culpo Sisters has been getting dramatic with each passing episode. As the sisters get involved in more drama, there is only more to come. Will they be able to resolve differences and manage personal issues? Only time will tell.

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Culpo Sisters next week on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes