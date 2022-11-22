Why did Olivia Culpo break down in tears in The Culpo Sisters season 1 episode 3?

The Culpo Sisters star Olivia Culpo was in tears once again while talking about embracing motherhood in the third episode of the show. While the star wishes to have children in the next few years, the uncertainty of having kids owing to her health condition leaves her in tears. Additionally, the thought of an unhappy response from her boyfriend is also making her tense.

Olivia talking about being a mother has been a prime focus of the show since its premiere episode. She once again expressed her desires after she volunteered to babysit Aurora's kids on the previous episode of The Culpo Sisters, which aired on Monday, November 21 on TLC.

The Culpo Sisters star Olivia Culpo wants to have kids as soon as she can

The third episode of The Culpo Sisters showed Aurora and Sophia grilling Olivia about being secretive about her baby plans with her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

While browsing a clothing store, Aurora asks her sister why she isn't having the conversations with her boyfriend about when he wants to have kids. Olivia tells her that she doesn't want to ask McCaffrey as she isn't sure what he would say.

Her answer does not sit well with Aurora, who says that its “not a good reason” to not talk to her boyfriend. She then tries to convince Olivia that she can't avoid conversations because she does not want an unhappy answer. Later in the confessional, The Culpo Sisters star Aurora says:

"In typical Olivia fashion, she doesn't want to address the timeline of having kids with Christian because she's worried, maybe, that she'll get an answer that she doesn't like.”

She adds that she believes that it is better to have a conversation like this, sooner rather than later. She also notes that her younger sister thinks she is being a "good girlfriend" by not putting too much pressure on McCaffrey.

At the store, Sophia even volunteers to be Olivia's surrogate, which Aurora feels is not a good idea since she “too skinny.” Aurora says she can do the same for Olivia as she already has two kids.

Olivia is also tense about the whole thing also due to her health condition. After her endometriosis diagnosis, it could be “really hard” for Olivia to have babies. In the confessional, she says:

“Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways. You can have endometrial tissue growing near or on your ovaries, it can affect the quality of your eggs, scar your fallopian tubes."

She continues to say that she doesn't know what will happen in the future, especially with her condition and notes that she worries about her timeline all the time. Olivia adds:

"I feel like I have to have kids ASAP.”

Olivia has been dating NFL player Christian for the past three years. While they're both on the same page about having kids, since he is only 25, Olivia feels like he isn't ready to have kids. Additionally, Olivia also thinks that since her boyfriend was "totally focused on football," adding fertility concerns to that will only make things more stressful for him.

The Culpo Sisters star even admitted that she imagined that by the time she would turn 30, she would be married and had kids. Olivia is also been thinking of how she could take her relationship with Christian in that direction. In a confessional, she said that she was the kind of person who "likes to have a plan." She added that she doesn't have plans right now and has a lot of question marks, which is making her freak out.

Before the episode came to an end, Olivia broke down in tears while sharing her fear with her younger sister Sophia Culpo. She said:

“I'm so worried about what Christian thinks and putting pressure on my relationship in a way that's not going to move in the direction I want, but that's also not who I am. I just can't imagine having to start over again and I feel like I've always been in these vulnerable positions in relationships.”

The new episode of The Culpo Sisters airs every Monday at at 9 pm ET on TLC.

