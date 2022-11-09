What time will The English air on Prime Video? Release date, plot, and more about Emily Blunt's Western drama

One of the most notable releases of November 2022 is The English, a Western series of six episodes that will begin airing on BBC Two on November 10, 2022, in the United Kingdom. The series will drop internationally on Prime Video on November 11, 2022, at 12:00 AM ET.

The mini-series stars Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt opposite Chaske Spencer, who gained fame after his role as Sam in the Twilight franchise. Directed by award-winning director Hugo Blick (The Shadow Line) and produced by Emily Blunt, the thrilling show will follow the story of a woman's revenge in 19th century America.

The English: A complicated story of self-discovery and revenge

According to BBC's press release, the show has ongoing themes of revenge and identity interlaced with complications posed by race, love, and power.

An aristocratic English lady and an ex-Cavalry scout partner up in the 1890s to cross a violent path of vengeance as they chase their dreams. Both characters have experienced brutality and discrimination in the past. The common elements in their backstory will help them find solace in each other.

The plot, as written on IMDb, states:

"Set in the mythic mid-American landscape in 1890, The English follows Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman who arrives in the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son."

It continues:

"Upon meeting Eli Whipp, an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, they join together and discover a shared history which must be defeated at all costs if either of them is to survive."

The English combines raw violence and the wilderness of the Old West in the 1890s. It also contrasts the rugged, sharp landscape with the emotional, layered characters.

Trailer reveal: A mother's quest

The official first-look trailer of The English teases the plot and the cinematic sequences, both of which serve as the highlights of the drama. The English trailer shows Blunt's character Lady Cornelia Locke on her quest to find her son's murderer.

The trailer opens with Cornelia's voice mourning for her dead child. She is then seen partnering up with Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) to avenge her son's death. As per BBC's description, the two characters are initially not aware of their shared past. Cornelia is seen holding a rifle at one point in the trailer, indicating that she has to learn the harsher aspects of life if she wants to avenge her son.

As the series tells the story of an independent woman in the 19th century, it will engage in dynamic dialogues, dark humor, and theatrics unbound.

According to the Independent, Emily Blunt loved working with Hugo Blick because of his ability to pen wonderful, touching stories. She has previously acted in movies like Mary Poppins Returns, The Huntsman: Winter's War, and A Quiet Place.

The English will premiere on Prime Video on November 11, 2022, at 12:00 AM ET.

