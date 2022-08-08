What time will The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 10 air? Pedro confronts Chantel and more

Episode 10 of The Family Chantel Season 4 will air on August 8, 2022 at 8/7c. In the upcoming episode, things will take a worse turn between husband and wife Pedro and Chantel after the latter flew down to the Dominican Republic to talk to his mother, Lidia, about their marital issues and later confronted Chantel about the same.

The relationship between Chantel and Pedro is getting worse with every passing day. While Chantel is trying her best to save her marriage, Pedro is determined to get separated as he does not like Chantel going behind his back to talk about their personal issues with his mom.

All about The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 10

In the upcoming episode of The Family Chantel Season 4, Pedro and Chantel will once again come face-to-face for a heated argument. Instead of things getting resolved, the situation worsens between the two. The description of the upcoming episode, titled What Are You Doing Here?, reads:

“Pedro arrives in the Dominican Republic and confronts Chantel about lying to him; Lidia suggests herself as a mediator between Pedro and Chantel; Chantel continues to keep her family in the dark; Pedro and Nicole attempt to mend their relationship.”

After Lidia told Pedro about Chantel’s visit and the conversation about their marital issues, Pedro decides to fly down to the Dominican Republic to make things clear in the new episode of The Family Chantel. He meets his wife in the hotel and confronts her about how she blamed him and his work for all their marital troubles.

The conversation does not go well between the two and a frustrated Chantel slams the door on his face after getting tired of going out of the way to save her marriage to Pedro. She even clarified that whatever she did was “out of love” for him.

However, the husband is not at all pleased by her behavior and blames Chantel for only telling the half truth to Lidia. He even asks her why she didn't tell Lidia the complete story about her embarrassing him in front of his office colleagues, instead she tells her that Pedro does not spend time with her at home.

Chantel then opens up, saying that “it’s hard” for her to “sit down” and tell his mom that “how his son asked for a separation after he bought home keys with another woman’s name on it.”

The wife even accuses Pedro of telling false things to her mom about her being lazy and not cleaning up the house. She then clarifies her actions, saying:

"I didn’t go to your mom’s house to bad mouth you. I went to your mom’s house to show you that I am willing to work on our relationship to make things better. Sorry you don’t appreciate it."

And then shuts the door on his face. Later in the confessional, Chantel tells how she is working to save their relationship, but it has only led to fighting. She feels that the whole thing has became a “twisted game of cat and mouse.”

Chantel never expected to chase her husband for “attention and affection and conversation.” According to her, her actions reflect her love for him and the need to save the marriage from falling apart.

Will they ever be able to mend their relationship? Tune in on Monday to watch the new episode of The Family Chantel on TLC.

