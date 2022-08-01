What time will The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 9 air? TLC show to explore Chantel’s visit to Pedro’s mother

The upcoming episode of The Family Chantel will see Chantel go the extra mile to save her marriage to her husband Pedro by visiting his mother in the Dominican Republic. Episode nine of the reality show will air on TLC at 8/7c on August 1.

Chantel’s family and her husband are unaware of her steps. After hearing from his mother about the visit, Pedro was shocked to learn that Chantel went behind his back to meet his mom, thinking that her move could save the marriage. He is now extremely "upset" with Chantel.

About Episode 9 of The Family Chantel Season 4

The new episode of The Family Chantel Season 4 airs on Monday, and things are about to get more complicated between Pedro, his mother, and Chantel. The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Can I Come In? reads:

“Chantel secretly heads to the Dominican Republic to try to mend her relationship with Lidia; Chantel's family thinks she's at a marriage retreat with Pedro, and Pedro thinks she's at a conference -- until his mum tells him the truth.”

Things have hit rock bottom between Chantel and Pedro to the point of no return. Chantel is just not ready to give up that easily. She is ready to do anything that will keep their relationship intact, which is why she takes a "desperate measure" and travels to the Dominican Republic to meet Pedro’s mother, Lidia, hoping that Pedro’s mother can play the mediator in their relationship and save the marriage.

But neither Pedro nor Chantel’s family is aware of her plan until Pedro’s mother informs him about their meeting.

In a preview clip of The Family Chantel, when Lidia calls and asks Pedro about his marital issues and informs him that Chantel has flown down to meet her, he is shocked. He becomes speechless for a while before opening up to his mom as to why and how things turned bad between them.

His mother also says that Chantel got her new “Gucci” sunglasses, which further irritates Pedro as he knows that his mother is “like a “chapiadora” (gold digger) and likes to get “gifts”, and even Chantel knows this. In the confessional, he says,

"If she try to save my marriage, you don’t need to bring some glasses or bring things to my mom. Just bring your heart, and that’s it. Not try to put my mom against me."

He then goes on to tell his mother how Chantel came to his office party, created a “scene” in front of his co-workers, and accused him of spending more time with his office colleagues than at home.

Lidia does side with Chantel on Pedro’s busy schedule but is unaware of the office drama as Chantel told Lidia “what was in her interest.” After hearing Pedro’s story, Lidia says that “embarrassing” Pedro “in front of his co-workers, that’s not right.”

Pedro then asks his mother why she is supporting Chantel, to which she says:

“No, I haven’t changed like that. I just want to listen to her and give her an opportunity because you don’t lose anything listening. We simply have to know what it is that she wants.”

Will Lidia help Chantel patch things up with Pedro and save their marriage? Tune in on Monday to The Family Chantel on TLC to find out all about the drama.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far