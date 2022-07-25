What time will The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 8 air on TLC? Release date, spoilers and more

The upcoming episode of The Family Chantel is going to be stressful as the couple deal with their personal issues. Episode eight of the reality show will air at 8/7c on July 25, on TLC.

The upcoming episode will start where episode seven ends with Pedro deciding to separate from his wife Chantel. In the eighth episode, Pedro talks about their personal issues, as he does not want to fight with her every day after coming home. Pedro’s sister will also talk about the stress she feels from being 28 years old and not having started a family yet.

About The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 8

The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 8 will air on Monday on TLC. The upcoming episode will focus on the marital issues between Pedro and Chantal. Titled, Recipe for Disaster, the synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“With Pedro set on the idea of separation, Chantel comes up with a startling plan to try to save their marriage. While Nicole processes tragic news, Winter has high hopes for her next first date, and Karen tries again to get more info out of Chantel.”

In the preview clip, Pedro apologizes to his colleague and boss over his wife's behavior at the party. He hopes that he is not fired over this issue. His boss says they should handle their personal issue “at home” and asks whether they are seeking counseling to solve their issues.

Upon returning home, Pedro asked Chantel what she thought about possibly separating. Chantel then asked how separating is going to help their situation. Pedro responded by saying:

"What you want for you and for me? Fighting here everyday under the house? Forget about that."

Chantel is worried about their situation as she knows the moment Pedro moves out of their place, their marriage is over. She even shares the whole ordeal with her friend.

Nicole also shared her feelings in this episode. Nicole feels lonely and frustrated as she “can’t even think about starting a family” at 28-years-old. She is very much affected by this thought but chooses not to talk “about it with anyone” in the family.

However, things seem to be going well for Winter as she goes on a date. She discovers that her date has been engaged twice before, making her think again about her newfound love interest. Even Winter's parents want her to take things slow before jumping into a relationship.

Recap of The Family Chantel episode 7

In the previous episode of The Family Chantel, Chantel joins Pedro’s office party to get to know them better. Pedro is not happy to see her there as he is aware of her real intentions. Things get even more awkward when Chantel asks Pedro to introduce her to his friends with an “attitude.”

Her behavior does not sit well with Pedro. He says she already knows all of them and after a while leaves her at the party. At home, Chantel and Pedro get into a heated argument and Pedro says that they should separate from each other.

Nicole and Alejandro are back together but she has not yet informed her family about it because she knows the news will not make their parents happy.

Will Chantel agree to separation and will Nicole open up about her feelings to her family? Watch The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 8 on Monday at 8/7c on TLC to find the answers.

