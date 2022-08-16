What time will The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 11 air? Lidia fails to solve Pedro x Chantel’s relationship problems

The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 11 is set to air at 8 pm ET/PT on August 15 on TLC. In the new episode of the reality series, Pedro’s mom, Lidia, will try to resolve the conflict between him and his wife, Chantel, in the hope of saving their marriage.

The estranged relationship between husband and wife, Pedro and Chantel, has been at the centre of The Family Chantel's new season over the last few episodes. Pedro wants to move out of the house and separate from his wife, but Chantel is doing everything she can to save her marriage.

She even went behind Pedro’s back and talked to his mom about their marital issues and asked for her help to resolve their differences, but things did not turn out as per her plan.

Everything you need to know about The Family Chantel episode 11 before it airs

The upcoming episode of The Family Chantel, titled Like a Lawyer, will air on Monday. The synopsis of episode 11 reads:

“Mediation with Lidia does not go the way any of them expected; Alejandro fulfills a promise to Nicole; Winter brings a new attitude to her latest date; Chantel comes clean to Karen about the state of her marriage.”

In the upcoming episode of The Family Chantel, Lidia tries to resolve the marital issues between Pedro and Chantel, but things get ugly at the end. She states,

“You go out with your friends and he goes out with his friends, but you don’t go out together. Is that a marriage? No. You need to stop talking about the conflict, talking about the same thing. You need to find the solution.”

The idea does not go well with Pedro, who insists that he wants his "time apart," since Chantel says that he is always the problem. However, "tired" Chantel does not approve of his ideas, as she believes that if he moves to another apartment, the problem will only get worse. But Pedro is adamant about moving out. He says,

"I don't care, I need my time off. I'm tired. ... No, I don't want anymore. She does what she wants, I do what I want. I want my time apart. It can't be that I always have to stick to her."

After hearing their conversation, Lidia tries one more time to patch things up by reminding the two that "marriage is a commitment" and that it's not about their individual problems but about both of them.

But realizing that "neither of them were sorry" or "wanted to contribute a grain of sand so that things could change" or "willing to make a sacrifice," Lidia leaves the table, saying:

"I’m done."

She leaves the table only after making them realize that they are themselves responsible for destroying their marriage and no one else.

After Lidia leaves, Chantel asks if Pedro is "moving out," to which he responds right away,

"Yeah, I may be moving out."

Chantel tries to convince Pedro for the last time, saying that he does not need to move out as it is "gonna make problems worse because we already don't do anything together." But Pedro doesn't care and just needs his "time apart, and that's it."

Since they are now "separated," Chantel leaves the table and leaves Pedro alone.

Tune in on Monday to watch all the new drama unfold on The Family Chantel on TLC.

