What time will The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 14 air? Pedro will officially file for divorce and more

The Family Chantel season 4 finale is just a few hours away. Episode 14 of the reality show will air on Monday, September 5 at 8 pm ET on TLC, featuring Pedro officially filing for divorce from Chantel.

Chantel and Pedro’s tumultuous relationship has been at the center of season 4 from the very beginning. From their heated arguments to disagreements and Chantel doing everything possible to fix her broken marriage, viewers have seen it all on this season of The Family Chantel.

Now in the finale, Pedro will be seen filing for divorce from Chantel and breaking the news to her mother. The synopsis of the upcoming episode of The Family Chantel, titled The End of Forever, reads:

“Pedro finally finds Chantel, leading to a fiery argument between the two. Chantel returns from vacation and has Winter and Karen move into the house. Pedro hits his breaking point and makes the decision to file divorce papers.”

All about The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 14

In the upcoming episode of The Family Chantel, Pedro will officially file for divorce from Chantel. He did not expect their relationship to end in such a way as he always thought that they were meant to be together forever. In the confessional, he says:

“I never thought this was going to happen between me and her. I do remember how much fun we had in the beginning and I remember, fall in love with her. She was my first relationship, my ever real relationship.”

Speaking further:

“I feel bad about it, I feel ******* broken. I feel like a piece of **** person. I though the relationship was going to last forever but I was wrong.”

Meanwhile, “devastated” Chantel returns from her getaway with her friends only to learn that Pedro has “turned off” her phone, which means she can no longer call or text anyone or even use the internet.

This move by Pedro, “solidified the fact that he wants nothing to” with Chantel, who now has a hard time believing that if he ever loved her. In the confessional, she said:

“He does not want to communicate like adults in preparation or in completion of this divorce process.”

While visiting the house, Pedro meets Chantel's mother and informs her that he will no longer pay for Chantel's cell phone plan. He even tells her that he is filing the paperwork for divorce so that she can be “happy” and not get depressed again due to him and his antics. Chantel’s mom also promises that he will have a “fabulous divorce ever” since he “asked for it.”

After meeting with Chantel’s mother, Pedro said:

“They’re a fake family. They fake. Mom fake, all of them fake. All the progress that I made with them, it not was real. For me the progress, feel real. Because that was the only family I got over here in United States. They were. But in the end, I feel it all was very fake.”

Pedro has already moved out of Chantel’s house. Chantel too has withdrawn a total of $265,000 from their joint business account after Pedro withdrew $5000 from the account without her permission.

Chantel initially thought that he used the money to have fun or buy jetski for himself but later became sure that he used the money to make the down payment for the apartment he shifted to.

Tune in on Monday night to watch the finale of The Family Chantel on TLC and all the drama between Chantel and Pedro.

