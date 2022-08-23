The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 12: Pedro tells Chantel that he wants a divorce after consulting a lawyer

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Pedro met a divorce attorney for immigrants, Afiya, in the US. Pedro gave her all the relevant details about his marriage, and Afiya informed him that he was entitled to certain things after the divorce. She told Pedro that he could apply for American citizenship because he had been in the country for more than five years.

She informed Pedro that if Chantel did not respond to the divorce papers within 30 days, as he suspected her of doing, they could move to court to continue with the proceedings. At the end of their discussion, Pedro was shocked to learn of Afiya's $10,000 divorce fee for contested divorce cases.

He confirmed that Chantel's family accused him of using Chantel for a green card and whether it would affect his case. He cheered up when he got to know that Chantel would have to support him financially for ten years.

He later told his mother and sister that he was getting a divorce from Chantel. Later, Chantel was shocked to learn about the same but felt that there was nothing left to discuss in their marriage. She cried, saying that she trusted her husband when others told her he was using her for a green card.

The Family Chantel fans slam Pedro for asking Chantel for a divorce

The Family Chantel fans took to Twitter to slam Pedro for his behavior towards Chantel. They felt that he had grown more confident in his decision after learning that he had the right to apply for citizenship and that Chantel would have to support him financially.

🎄Eggnog Stan Account🎄 @SickSadGem He didn't value the marriage Chantel because he got what he wanted. His job and green card. Now he is gonna bring his family to the US on your dime. #TheFamilyChantel He didn't value the marriage Chantel because he got what he wanted. His job and green card. Now he is gonna bring his family to the US on your dime. #TheFamilyChantel

j @jaderaer Chantel deserves so much better. Pedro is such a low life #TheFamilyChantel Chantel deserves so much better. Pedro is such a low life #TheFamilyChantel

jt @JOSH_DATGUY Now dat lawyer told Pedro he can get his citizenship without her. he feeling extra cocky like let me put her down on camera again. #TheFamilyChantel Now dat lawyer told Pedro he can get his citizenship without her. he feeling extra cocky like let me put her down on camera again.#TheFamilyChantel

chris zantolski @CZantolski Mom I can still achieve our goal of being a US citizen and bringing you a Nicole over I don’t need Chantel anymore I spoke to a divorce lawyer who also specializes in immigration #thefamilychantel Mom I can still achieve our goal of being a US citizen and bringing you a Nicole over I don’t need Chantel anymore I spoke to a divorce lawyer who also specializes in immigration #thefamilychantel https://t.co/ARHZ0Xi12r

wannie @Wannie777 #FamilyChantel @MMira08 He loved hearing the lawyer say even if they get divorced she’s still financially responsible for him for 10 years #TheFamilyChantel @MMira08 He loved hearing the lawyer say even if they get divorced she’s still financially responsible for him for 10 years #TheFamilyChantel #FamilyChantel https://t.co/XE9z730plE

Shut up, 90 Day Fiancé is on @90DayCray1



He’s doing what he wants to do.



#Thefamilychantel Pedro is too busy with work to go out with his wife but made time for a divorce lawyer.He’s doing what he wants to do. Pedro is too busy with work to go out with his wife but made time for a divorce lawyer. He’s doing what he wants to do. #Thefamilychantel https://t.co/COGcaXwZmw

What happened on The Family Chantel tonight?

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Alejandro gave Nicole an ultimatum about their relationship. He asked her to pick between her mother and him. When Nicole confronted Alejandro for his rude and toxic behavior, Alejandro asked her to put a tape on her mother's mouth. She left the table at the time but later asked her mother to give her some independence.

The episode description reads,

"Chantel and Pedro attempt to live under the same roof as a separated couple. Alejandro gives Nicole an ultimatum. Chantel struggles with what she knows she needs to do and what she can do. Pedro visits a lawyer to get more information."

Chantel did not discuss her marriage problems with her mother but did speak to her friend about the issues she was facing. She said that Pedro got upset with her while on the trip, asking questions about her visit to his mother. She said that his mother was not biased toward everyone.

Her friend suggested letting things go and giving him space because she was driving him away. Chantel said that she was desperate to save her marriage and felt like it was all a big bad dream.

Pedro said that Chantel did not respect her space and would become angry at him after crying for some time. Chantel agreed that she was not giving him space and would often go to his room in the middle of the night and cry outside his door.

The Family Chantel airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

