"Pedro used her for the green card": The Family Chantel fans accuse Pedro of deliberately not working on his marriage

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Pedro confronted Chantel about visiting the Dominican Republic after lying to him about going to a work seminar. He surprised her at her hotel, where they always used to stay together, and rudely asked her what she was doing in his town.

When Chantel explained that she was trying to mend things with his family, like Pedro had asked her to, he became angry and said that his mother did not decide things for him. She tried to calm him down by saying that her intentions were pure. However, he accused her of not supporting him and claimed it was shallow of her to gift glasses to his mother in order to win her heart.

Chantel tried to stop him from walking away by snatching his passport. He still left her and said that she was acting like a child. Pedro said that Chantel was putting in the effort only to save herself and make him look like a clown.

The Family Chantel fans felt that Pedro was wrong and deliberately caused problems in his marriage. They said that he just wanted a green card from Chantel, and now that he had it, he did not want to be married to her.

Sandra Lee @SandraL06893145 Pedro used her for the green card,as we all expected #TheFamilyChantel

Dimplez @BabyDimplez84 You're the one acting like a child Pedro! You're the one walking away.. what a big baby! #TheFamilyChantel

The Family Chantel fans slam Pedro for giving up on his marriage

The Family Chantel fans took to Twitter to slam Pedro for his behavior and said that Chantel was doing everything to save her marriage, but he had already made up his mind.

Ivette @eve_215 Pedro stfu he knew exactly what's his motives were dating Chantel get the 10yrs in and leave, is the Dominican way is old news #TheFamilyChantel

d @storytellerd10 Pedro been making himself look like a clown for being hostile to Chantel for trivial reasons #TheFamilyChantel

Texasississippi Girl🇺🇸💋 @browneyebttrfly #thefamilychantel

Texasississippi Girl🇺🇸💋 @browneyebttrfly #thefamilychantel

Pedro is such a punk. Just admit you don't want this woman.

Emily's Speech Coach ♍️ @play_wit_urmama I feel like Pedro is acting a fool so Chantel would divorce him (although we know he filed) but it happens with these kinds of marriages. #TheFamilyChantel

j @jaderaer it is clear that Pedro manipulated Chantel's entire family for 6 years. He really "harvested that American dollar"as Karen once said #TheFamilyChantel

Sophie @Xenacleopatra



Sophie @Xenacleopatra

#thefamilychantel Ok. So it's Chantel's fault that Pedro is working too much. It's her fault HE doesn't listen to her even though he doesn't communicate. Its her fault that she is trying to fix the relationship with her and her mother in law.

Mo 🍫 @AyeYooooMo I feel so bad for Chantel. She's doing everything she can to save her marriage & Pedro just doesn't get it smh #thefamilychantel

Celestial Spirit 🖤🇺🇦 🍜 🐰 @Supernalwings I'm glad she took his passport. This whole ghosting, being hostile, distance and avoiding conversations is immature. When you start relationship & especially marriage the decent thing is to communicate when you have change of heart. The rest makes you a COWARD #TheFamilyChantel

J @janetca8 Pedro is mad at Chantel for what exactly? Speaking to his mom? Does he realize how ridiculous he sounds? #TheFamilyChantel

Recap of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 9

Last week on The Family Chantel, Chantel paid a surprise visit to Pedro's mother to save her marriage. She lied to her parents and Pedro, who thought she was at a marriage retreat and work seminar, respectively.

Chantel felt that Pedro had put in a lot of effort to bond with her family, and now she was willing to do the same. Lidia was shocked by her arrival but welcomed her with an open heart.

Chantel told her that Pedro was not the same man after returning home and that his father's abandonment was causing changes in his personality. Lidia felt that Chantel was looking for excuses.

She advised her to have a child with him, but Chantel said she did not want to have a child with Pedro as there was a certain degree of uncertainty regarding their relationship. In this regard, Pedro told her they would have kids after 5-7 years together.

She gifted Lidia Gucci sunglasses, and Lidia became very happy after wearing them. Following this, she said that she wanted her to stay with Pedro. Chantel was pleased after hearing the statement, unaware that she had previously advised Pedro to get a divorce from Chantel.

Chantel was thrilled and surprised that the conversation did not turn into a fight. Lidia said that it was wrong of Chantel to make a scene in front of his co-workers. She told Nicole about the conversation, who wanted Pedro to divorce Chantel. She said that he could easily find somebody better than Chantel.

Alejandro followed his barber's advice and left for the Dominican Republic, although Nicole had asked him not to come. Pedro went to his co-worker's house for lunch and apologized to everyone for Chantel's behavior. He told them that the couple was talking about separating.

