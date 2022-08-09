"Pedro used her for the green card": The Family Chantel fans accuse Pedro of deliberately not working on his marriage

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Pedro confronted Chantel about visiting the Dominican Republic after lying to him about going to a work seminar. He surprised her at her hotel, where they always used to stay together, and rudely asked her what she was doing in his town.
When Chantel explained that she was trying to mend things with his family, like Pedro had asked her to, he became angry and said that his mother did not decide things for him. She tried to calm him down by saying that her intentions were pure. However, he accused her of not supporting him and claimed it was shallow of her to gift glasses to his mother in order to win her heart.
Chantel tried to stop him from walking away by snatching his passport. He still left her and said that she was acting like a child. Pedro said that Chantel was putting in the effort only to save herself and make him look like a clown.
The Family Chantel fans felt that Pedro was wrong and deliberately caused problems in his marriage. They said that he just wanted a green card from Chantel, and now that he had it, he did not want to be married to her.
The Family Chantel fans slam Pedro for giving up on his marriage
The Family Chantel fans took to Twitter to slam Pedro for his behavior and said that Chantel was doing everything to save her marriage, but he had already made up his mind.
Recap of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 9
Last week on The Family Chantel, Chantel paid a surprise visit to Pedro's mother to save her marriage. She lied to her parents and Pedro, who thought she was at a marriage retreat and work seminar, respectively.
Chantel felt that Pedro had put in a lot of effort to bond with her family, and now she was willing to do the same. Lidia was shocked by her arrival but welcomed her with an open heart.
Chantel told her that Pedro was not the same man after returning home and that his father's abandonment was causing changes in his personality. Lidia felt that Chantel was looking for excuses.
She advised her to have a child with him, but Chantel said she did not want to have a child with Pedro as there was a certain degree of uncertainty regarding their relationship. In this regard, Pedro told her they would have kids after 5-7 years together.
She gifted Lidia Gucci sunglasses, and Lidia became very happy after wearing them. Following this, she said that she wanted her to stay with Pedro. Chantel was pleased after hearing the statement, unaware that she had previously advised Pedro to get a divorce from Chantel.
Chantel was thrilled and surprised that the conversation did not turn into a fight. Lidia said that it was wrong of Chantel to make a scene in front of his co-workers. She told Nicole about the conversation, who wanted Pedro to divorce Chantel. She said that he could easily find somebody better than Chantel.
Alejandro followed his barber's advice and left for the Dominican Republic, although Nicole had asked him not to come. Pedro went to his co-worker's house for lunch and apologized to everyone for Chantel's behavior. He told them that the couple was talking about separating.
The Family Chantel airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.