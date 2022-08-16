"Mom is right": The Family Chantel fans react as Chantel confesses to lying to her parents

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Chantel confessed to her mother that she was not in Arizona and had lied about going to a marriage counselor with Pedro. After receiving no insight from Pedro's mother, Chantel felt that if Pedro needed a separation, the meeting should have never happened.

Chantel finally came clean to her mother on a video call, who was concerned about her daughter taking marriage advice from a woman who was not married. However, Chantel said she was not taking any advice from Pedro's family.

Chantel's mother could not believe that Chantel flew to the Dominican Republic to meet a woman who threw water at her sister. Karen further accused Pedro of being a 'Swanky Panky,' a term that denotes a man who frauds a woman into marrying him for a green card. Chantel also revealed that Pedro wanted to have a separation from her and that he had started to cuss her.

Chantel said she needed support from her family as there was nothing more she could do to save her marriage. Thomas said he would have stopped her daughter from going to the Dominican Republic. Furthermore, Karen advised her daughter to bounce back like a ball.

The Family Chantel fans felt that Karen was right and that Pedro was indeed a 'swanky panky.'

The Family Chantel fans felt terrible for Chantel and felt that her mother was right from the beginning that Pedro had married Chantel for a green card.

j @jaderaer Karen must be revelling about being right about Pedro #TheFamilyChantel Karen must be revelling about being right about Pedro #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/YhqwKxZz9r

Renee Wyatt @r9525114v #TLC #Chantel 's mother could be right about #Pedro and his family may have scammed her into marriage for a green card. It is weird how all of the sudden after a few years he's acting up and wants a separation. Says a lot🤔 #TheFamilyChantel #Chantel's mother could be right about #Pedro and his family may have scammed her into marriage for a green card. It is weird how all of the sudden after a few years he's acting up and wants a separation. Says a lot🤔#TheFamilyChantel #TLC

Dimplez @BabyDimplez84 Pedro is definitely back on the scamming situation… As a matter of fact it’s all been a scam! #TheFamilyChantel Pedro is definitely back on the scamming situation… As a matter of fact it’s all been a scam! #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/76NXCAgtsa

FrenchFry @MoreFriesPlz Lmao exactly ! After he got that green card his attitude changed , stop trying to prove everybody wrong & accept that he used you #thefamilychantel Lmao exactly ! After he got that green card his attitude changed , stop trying to prove everybody wrong & accept that he used you #thefamilychantel

chris zantolski @CZantolski Yeah I agree with Karen, Lydia Nicole and Pedro probably all in on that “divorce” together #TheFamilyChantel Yeah I agree with Karen, Lydia Nicole and Pedro probably all in on that “divorce” together #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/zRnkwtZYMG

Cece @Cece54364391 #thefamilychantel I love how much Karen & Thomas love their children, they only want what’s best for them. I love how much Karen & Thomas love their children, they only want what’s best for them. ❤️ #thefamilychantel https://t.co/WE2YEuctuI

J @janetca8 Chantel’s mom was spot on about Pedro #TheFamilyChantel Chantel’s mom was spot on about Pedro #TheFamilyChantel

Last week on The Family Chantel, Pedro visited Chantel in his hometown and asked her what she was doing there. Chantel tried to explain by saying that she wanted to mend things with his mother and informed him that Lidia wanted them to be together.

Pedro said his mother did not decide things for him and blamed Chantel for lying to him. He also asked her why she had not told Lidia his version of the story.

Pedro felt that Chantel buying Lidia a pair of Gucci glasses was a low move. Chantel said she was surprised by his remark as he used to buy gifts for her family. Chantel said that she needed to do something drastic to get his attention.

Nicole told Coraima that Pedro's marriage was falling apart and asked if she would date him after his divorce. Coraima refused the proposition, saying that he had missed his chance. Karen felt that Pedro wanted to leave Chantel because he had his green card.

"Pedro arrives in the Dominican Republic and confronts Chantel about lying to him; Lidia suggests herself as a mediator between Pedro and Chantel; Chantel continues to keep her family in the dark; Pedro and Nicole attempt to mend their relationship."

Pedro felt that Chantel was acting like a child and not a woman. Chantel told him that she had done everything out of love. Pedro said in a confessional that Chantel spoke to his mother only because she wanted to make him look like a clown. He asked Chantel to let his mother mediate their conversation about separating.

Pedro spoke to his sister Nicole, who apologized for her behavior in the previous meeting. Nicole told Pedro that Chantel did not deserve him.

The Family Chantel airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

