Create
Notifications

"Mom is right": The Family Chantel fans react as Chantel confesses to lying to her parents

The Family Chantel fans believe Chantel&#039;s mother was right all along (Images via ms.karen__nasty_or_not and chantel_j_/Instagram)
The Family Chantel fans believe Chantel's mother was right all along (Images via ms.karen__nasty_or_not and chantel_j_/Instagram)
Bhavya Kamra
Bhavya Kamra
ANALYST
Modified Aug 16, 2022 08:27 AM IST

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Chantel confessed to her mother that she was not in Arizona and had lied about going to a marriage counselor with Pedro. After receiving no insight from Pedro's mother, Chantel felt that if Pedro needed a separation, the meeting should have never happened.

Chantel finally came clean to her mother on a video call, who was concerned about her daughter taking marriage advice from a woman who was not married. However, Chantel said she was not taking any advice from Pedro's family.

Chantel's mother could not believe that Chantel flew to the Dominican Republic to meet a woman who threw water at her sister. Karen further accused Pedro of being a 'Swanky Panky,' a term that denotes a man who frauds a woman into marrying him for a green card. Chantel also revealed that Pedro wanted to have a separation from her and that he had started to cuss her.

Chantel said she needed support from her family as there was nothing more she could do to save her marriage. Thomas said he would have stopped her daughter from going to the Dominican Republic. Furthermore, Karen advised her daughter to bounce back like a ball.

The Family Chantel fans felt that Karen was right and that Pedro was indeed a 'swanky panky.'

Mom is right, it was all a scam #thefamilychantel
Karen said Pedro is a “swanky panky” #thefamilychantel https://t.co/i35ygBU0MQ

The Family Chantel fans support Karen's advice

The Family Chantel fans felt terrible for Chantel and felt that her mother was right from the beginning that Pedro had married Chantel for a green card.

Karen must be revelling about being right about Pedro #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/YhqwKxZz9r
#Chantel's mother could be right about #Pedro and his family may have scammed her into marriage for a green card. It is weird how all of the sudden after a few years he's acting up and wants a separation. Says a lot🤔#TheFamilyChantel #TLC
Pedro is definitely back on the scamming situation… As a matter of fact it’s all been a scam! #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/76NXCAgtsa
Karen’s karen-isms are still crazy as hell 🤣🤣 how did we get this ball analogy#TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/y49kejM97A
Lmao exactly ! After he got that green card his attitude changed , stop trying to prove everybody wrong & accept that he used you #thefamilychantel
The face of “I told you so”: #thefamilychantel #90DayFiance https://t.co/oQvXfZv5rz
Yeah I agree with Karen, Lydia Nicole and Pedro probably all in on that “divorce” together #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/zRnkwtZYMG
Mother Karen talking to Chantel about her separation: #90DayFiance #thefamilychantel https://t.co/tej8OrPuM6
I love how much Karen & Thomas love their children, they only want what’s best for them. ❤️ #thefamilychantel https://t.co/WE2YEuctuI
Chantel’s mom was spot on about Pedro #TheFamilyChantel

A recap of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 10

Last week on The Family Chantel, Pedro visited Chantel in his hometown and asked her what she was doing there. Chantel tried to explain by saying that she wanted to mend things with his mother and informed him that Lidia wanted them to be together.

Pedro said his mother did not decide things for him and blamed Chantel for lying to him. He also asked her why she had not told Lidia his version of the story.

Pedro felt that Chantel buying Lidia a pair of Gucci glasses was a low move. Chantel said she was surprised by his remark as he used to buy gifts for her family. Chantel said that she needed to do something drastic to get his attention.

Nicole told Coraima that Pedro's marriage was falling apart and asked if she would date him after his divorce. Coraima refused the proposition, saying that he had missed his chance. Karen felt that Pedro wanted to leave Chantel because he had his green card.

The episode description reads,

"Pedro arrives in the Dominican Republic and confronts Chantel about lying to him; Lidia suggests herself as a mediator between Pedro and Chantel; Chantel continues to keep her family in the dark; Pedro and Nicole attempt to mend their relationship."

Pedro felt that Chantel was acting like a child and not a woman. Chantel told him that she had done everything out of love. Pedro said in a confessional that Chantel spoke to his mother only because she wanted to make him look like a clown. He asked Chantel to let his mother mediate their conversation about separating.

Pedro spoke to his sister Nicole, who apologized for her behavior in the previous meeting. Nicole told Pedro that Chantel did not deserve him.

The Family Chantel airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

Edited by Sayati Das

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...