What time will The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 13 air on TLC? Marriage scam accusation, release date and more

Season 4 of The Family Chantel is just one episode away from its finale. This week, Episode 13 will be released on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on TLC, featuring Chantel’s family accusing Pedro of a "marriage scam."

The season started with trouble in paradise for Pedro and Chantel. In the previous episode, he met with a divorce lawyer after clarifying to his wife that he did not want to stay married to her. Chantel, on the other hand, was seen breaking down at a restaurant while talking about her failed marriage to her friend.

In the upcoming episode of The Family Chantel, Pedro will be seen visiting Chantel’s house. Viewers will be able to witness the intense drama that is brewing between the couples and their respective families.

More about Episode 13 of The Family Chantel Season 4

Synopsis and what to expect from the new episode

The official synopsis of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 13, titled Hot Pursuit, reads:

“Pedro moves out of the house after asking Chantel for a divorce; Chantel turns to her family and tells them everything about her failed marriage; when Pedro discovers Chantel has run off after emptying their bank account, he sets out to find her.”

Earlier, Chantel was adamant about saving her marriage and told Pedro that she would never divorce him. After his mother asked them to give their relationship another chance, Pedro agreed to share a roof with Chantel but in separate bedrooms.

But he complained that Chantel was not giving him space even after living in the same house. He eventually decided to talk to Chantel and ask for a divorce.

In Episode 13 of The Family Chantel Season 4, Pedro is seen moving out of the house, while Chantel tells her family about her marriage situation. Things will get out of hand when Pedro reveals in a preview that Chantel has taken all the money from their joint account.

In a confessional, Pedro said:

“In the last 24 hours, after I move to the apartment, Chantel went to the bank. She swipe out all the money that we have in our joint account and left me without [with] nothing.”

The 29-year-old further stated that he found out the truth after he used the card to get some things for his apartment. He claimed that she took the entire amount, worth $265,000. Pedro then got a call from his sister Nicole, who advised him not to go to Chantel’s house. Nicole, who never liked Chantel, told her brother that his wife robbed him and crossed a line this time.

In a sneak peek video, Chantel’s father Thomas and sister Winter accused Pedro of a marriage scam.

Thomas said:

“You asked me for my daughter’s hand in marriage. I thought it was gonna be [like] you’re all gonna grow old together. After four or five years, you all are growing apart. It seems like now it could be a marriage scam.”

In response, Pedro stated:

“Let me tell you something, sir, if you believe it was a marriage scam, I could have [gotten] my citizenship three years ago … I don’t care about citizenship.”

Winter mentioned in a confessional that she found it suspicious that Pedro brought up the citizenship story when he was being confronted. The drama between Pedro and Chantel and their respective families is turning intense with each episode.

The couple was introduced to TLC fans through 90 Day Fiancé Season 4. Their love story touched many hearts and thus producers decided to give them their own show.

Meanwhile, The Family Chantel Season 4 airs a new episode every Monday on TLC at 8.00 PM ET. The episode will later be available on the network’s website, along with previous episodes of Season 4.

Viewers can also watch the show via several TV service providers, such as Xfinity, YouTube TV, Xtreme, Fubo TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Philo, and Dish.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora