"I don’t blame him": The Family Chantel fans divided over Alejandro giving Nicole an ultimatum about their relationship 

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Alejandro met Nicole after he left her mother's house the previous week. It was also established that Nicole wanted to live in peace with Alejandro and wanted things to change.
Alejandro was done waiting for Nicole and said that things had already changed twice for Nicole. He did not want Nicole to seek her mother's blessings and asked her to "place a tape" on Lidia's mouth.
He also stated that Lidia had psychological issues and did not want to see Nicole in a relationship. Lidia herself is single, and Alejandro felt that Lidia wanted Nicole to be alone too. He said he did not want to give Nicole more time and was tired of pushing the relationship. He asked her to choose between her family and him.
Nicole felt that her mother did not like him because of his attitude and felt he pressured her while she was anxious. She stormed off the lunch table but later on told her mother that she was an adult who could make her own life decisions.
Some of The Family Chantel fans felt that it was justified that Alejandro was behaving in such a manner with Nicole, while others felt that he was being rude by asking his girlfriend to leave her mother.
The Family Chantel fans are divided over Alejandro and Nicole's relationship drama
After showing Nicole's mother his divorce papers, Alejandro decided that she was never going to accept him and gave Nicole an ultimatum. The Family Chantel fans were split over the whole ordeal.
A recap of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 11
Last week on The Family Chantel, Lidia tried to sort out the issues in Chantel and Pedro's marriage. Lidia felt that Chantel never treated her as her mother-in-law, but she was willing to reconcile her relationship as she was a lawyer. Pedro felt that Chantel was going to throw him under the bus again, but Chantel went with an open mind to save her marriage.
She told Lidia about Pedro having the keys of another woman and him coming home late. Lidia suggested that Pedro should work with female co-workers but not socialize with them.
The episode description reads,
"Mediation with Lidia does not go the way any of them expected; Alejandro fulfills a promise to Nicole; Winter brings a new attitude to her latest date; Chantel comes clean to Karen about the state of her marriage."
Chantel reminded Pedro about how they used to go out with friends and feed ducks, but Pedro was adamant about a separation. Chantel did not think that this would save their marriage. Lidia also gave up on saving their relationship because both of them were willing to learn, nor were they acting like grown people.
Chantel later told her parents that she had lied to them about being in a couples counseling session and was instead visiting Pedro's mother. Karen felt that it was odd that her unmarried mother-in-law was giving her marriage advice. Additionally, she felt that Pedro was with her to get a green card.
Alejandro showed Nicole the divorce papers she asked for, and she took him to meet his mother, who argued with Alejandro again.
The Family Chantel airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET. Episodes of the show are available on TLC Go.