"I don’t blame him": The Family Chantel fans divided over Alejandro giving Nicole an ultimatum about their relationship 

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Alejandro met Nicole after he left her mother's house the previous week. It was also established that Nicole wanted to live in peace with Alejandro and wanted things to change.

Alejandro was done waiting for Nicole and said that things had already changed twice for Nicole. He did not want Nicole to seek her mother's blessings and asked her to "place a tape" on Lidia's mouth.

He also stated that Lidia had psychological issues and did not want to see Nicole in a relationship. Lidia herself is single, and Alejandro felt that Lidia wanted Nicole to be alone too. He said he did not want to give Nicole more time and was tired of pushing the relationship. He asked her to choose between her family and him.

Nicole felt that her mother did not like him because of his attitude and felt he pressured her while she was anxious. She stormed off the lunch table but later on told her mother that she was an adult who could make her own life decisions.

Some of The Family Chantel fans felt that it was justified that Alejandro was behaving in such a manner with Nicole, while others felt that he was being rude by asking his girlfriend to leave her mother.

Im the nice baby momma🧠💪🏽 @Joshuas_Keeper I thought alejandro left why does he keep coming back to Nicole knowing her momma will never like you #thefamilychantel I thought alejandro left why does he keep coming back to Nicole knowing her momma will never like you #thefamilychantel

wannie @Wannie777 #TheFamilyChantel I don’t blame him … you wanted the divorce papers , you wanted me to come to your mother … at this point leave the relationship alone … Alejandro need to just let it go at this point #FamilyChantel I don’t blame him … you wanted the divorce papers , you wanted me to come to your mother … at this point leave the relationship alone … Alejandro need to just let it go at this point #FamilyChantel #TheFamilyChantel

The Family Chantel fans are divided over Alejandro and Nicole's relationship drama

90DayFiance @90DayFiance #TheFamilyChantel Nicole is setting some boundaries with Lidia Nicole is setting some boundaries with Lidia 👏 #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/xSKcMbmFFg

After showing Nicole's mother his divorce papers, Alejandro decided that she was never going to accept him and gave Nicole an ultimatum. The Family Chantel fans were split over the whole ordeal.

CDBurgh @RamsAreKing Alejandro, saying that your girl’s mother had psychological problems, even if she does, isn’t the way to go. #TheFamilyChantel Alejandro, saying that your girl’s mother had psychological problems, even if she does, isn’t the way to go. #TheFamilyChantel

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina I loath myself to say "I agree Alejandro Lidia is jealous of both of her children not just Nicole". #thefamilychantel I loath myself to say "I agree Alejandro Lidia is jealous of both of her children not just Nicole". #thefamilychantel

krissy escobar🇬🇩 @Mone_mcloving Alejandro is rude #thefamilychantel if you can’t control yourself to be rude about my mom. You definitely gonna violate me. Alejandro is rude #thefamilychantel if you can’t control yourself to be rude about my mom. You definitely gonna violate me.

A recap of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 11

90DayFiance @90DayFiance Chantel felt that Pedro's concentration on money and his career was the downfall to their relationship. #TheFamilyChantel Chantel felt that Pedro's concentration on money and his career was the downfall to their relationship. #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/VlHhmTniHk

Last week on The Family Chantel, Lidia tried to sort out the issues in Chantel and Pedro's marriage. Lidia felt that Chantel never treated her as her mother-in-law, but she was willing to reconcile her relationship as she was a lawyer. Pedro felt that Chantel was going to throw him under the bus again, but Chantel went with an open mind to save her marriage.

She told Lidia about Pedro having the keys of another woman and him coming home late. Lidia suggested that Pedro should work with female co-workers but not socialize with them.

The episode description reads,

"Mediation with Lidia does not go the way any of them expected; Alejandro fulfills a promise to Nicole; Winter brings a new attitude to her latest date; Chantel comes clean to Karen about the state of her marriage."

Chantel reminded Pedro about how they used to go out with friends and feed ducks, but Pedro was adamant about a separation. Chantel did not think that this would save their marriage. Lidia also gave up on saving their relationship because both of them were willing to learn, nor were they acting like grown people.

Chantel later told her parents that she had lied to them about being in a couples counseling session and was instead visiting Pedro's mother. Karen felt that it was odd that her unmarried mother-in-law was giving her marriage advice. Additionally, she felt that Pedro was with her to get a green card.

Alejandro showed Nicole the divorce papers she asked for, and she took him to meet his mother, who argued with Alejandro again.

The Family Chantel airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET. Episodes of the show are available on TLC Go.

