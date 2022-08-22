What time will The Family Chantel season 4 episode 12 air on TLC? Pedro to visit divorce lawyer and more

Pedro and Chantel’s relationship has hit rock bottom in The Family Chantel Season 4. The upcoming episode will feature the couple on two different paths.

The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 12 will air on Monday at 8.00 PM ET on TLC. The latest season focused on Pedro and Chantel struggling to keep their marriage afloat. The two were shown going through many differences, leading to Pedro asking for separation.

In the previous episode, Chantel tried to save their marriage by seeking the help of Pedro’s mother. The couple then decided to stay under one roof but in separate bedrooms. The upcoming episode will show Pedro visiting a divorce lawyer.

Release date of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 12

The Family Chantel Season 4 is all set to air Episode 12 on TLC on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Viewers can also opt for several streaming services, such as Philo, Sling, fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV.

The new episode will also be available on TLC’s website after it airs on the channel. The network’s site also includes previous episodes and seasons.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The title of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 12 is Not So Separate Separation, indicating the situation where Pedro and Chantel are living in one house but in separate rooms.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“Chantel and Pedro attempt to live under the same roof as a separated couple. Alejandro gives Nicole an ultimatum. Chantel struggles with what she knows she needs to do and what she can do. Pedro visits a lawyer to get more information.”

In a preview, Chantel was seen breaking down after realizing that Pedro was ready to leave her. She was seen meeting a friend who advised her to give Pedro some space, otherwise she would lose him.

Pedro, on the other hand, visited a divorce lawyer to learn about the procedure. In a confessional, he said:

“It’s been a couple weeks since I set my separation, my separation boundary. I’m in my room, she’s in her room, that’s it. But like, it’s not working.”

The 29-year-old continued:

“Chantel no give me the space that I’m asking for. She try to knock on my door, not let me sleep. She sometime get, you know, very angry. And sometime, she try to get in my room.”

Pedro further claimed that Chantel might be trying to manipulate him, and he didn’t want to fall for that. He, thus, decided to meet with a divorce attorney to get information about the process. In a sneak peek, the lawyer was seen telling him his rights in the divorce procedure. The video ended with Pedro claiming that Chantel would not give him a divorce.

Another preview showed him asking for a divorce from Chantel. In a confessional, she ended up crying when she said:

“He told me that he would not leave me. He told me that…he told me that…he told me that he would never do that.”

While Pedro and Chantel’s marriage seemed to be failing, his sister Nicole’s relationship with her boyfriend Alejandro might not survive as well.

Viewers can watch a new episode of The Family Chantel every Monday on TLC at 8.00 PM ET.

