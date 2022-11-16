What time will The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 5 premiere on Netflix? Format, release date, and more

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays will air on Netflix and test celebrities' baking skills. The contestants in the show have one thing in common: they all starred in Channel 4's It's a Sin, an acclaimed mini-series that won several BAFTA Awards.

Some of the cast is set to get in the Christmas mood and bake holiday-inspired goods as they try to impress the legendary judges of The Great British Baking Show, Paul Hollywood, and Prue Leith.

The show's synopsis reads:

"Special guests and familiar faces stir up sweet holiday magic as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood name the best Yuletide bakers."

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is set to premiere on Netflix on November 18 at 3:01 am ET.

Diving into The Great British Baking Show: Holidays 2022

The series is set to make the holiday season merrier. It will introduce new recipes, challenges, and celebrities competing for the prize.

The Netflix show is set to follow the series' general format, during which the contestants compete in a bake-off to impress the judges. At the end of each episode, one contestant is sent home.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays will feature four celebrity contestants, including Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis, and Shaun Dooley. Alexander is the recipient of the British LGBT Award and grabbed a BAFTA nomination for his role as the lead actor in It's a Sin.

Lydia West played Jill Baxter in the mini-series, and her performance also got a BAFTA nomination. Nathaniel Curtis plays the role of Ash Mukherjee in It's a Sin. He joins the rest of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays and Shaun Dooley as they kick off the new season.

The trailer for The Great British Baking Show: Holidays shows the contestants trying to bake a pie from Christmas leftovers. The clip highlights four celebrities working to figure it out as Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood provide commentary. Offering context for the clip, Leith said:

"I think most of the nation would agree with me that the best thing about Christmas food is the leftovers."

Celebrities can decide on their choice of pastry as long as the "bake is critical." Leith added that the contestants must avoid the "soggy bottom" and leave the pastry in the oven long enough to be crisp. These bakers are expected to meet a high threshold as the judges, who are British culinary legends, expect nuanced flavor and texture. Hollywood said:

"Will I be as tough judging? Not really. It’s Christmas, isn’t it? And I’m sure they’ve been practicing."

The two judges have been with the franchise for a long time and hopefully will continue to do so. Tune in on November 18 to see what happens when the Christmas-inspired show kicks off.

