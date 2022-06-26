What time will The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich Season 1 Episode 3 air? Release date and more

HGTV’s new home renovation show, The Great Giveback, featuring Gilmore Girls’ Melissa McCarthy and her actor cousin, Jenna Perusich, is back with a new episode next week.

Each episode in this series showcases a surprise makeover to those who have selflessly worked to serve society. HGTV’s announcement of the show reads:

Propelled by the inspiring accounts, the self-proclaimed design and vintage fanatics will grab sledgehammers, select personalized finishes, and demo and reno alongside their expert team to stun recipients with dazzling, life-changing reveals

The season premiere of The Great Giveback garnered a lot of positive responses on social media. Fans can watch Season 1, Episode 3; You Have the Right to Remain Renovated, on Monday, June 27 at 9.00 pm ET on HGTV. The episodes will also be available to view on Discovery+ after they air.

What to expect from Episode 3 of The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich Season 1?

The show's concept is to pick out exceptional individuals who continue to inspire through their contributions to society. Their family members nominate them to get the much-needed home makeover they deserve.

The two “mid-western gals” who, as Melissa claims, are “card-carrying vintage fanatics” take on design duties for those whose lives are centered on taking care of the people around them.

The upcoming episode will see a police officer and her wife renovate their bedroom with the help of the famous sibling duo from Property Brothers.

The official synopsis of the episode on the HGTV website reads:

"Nominated by her wife, a law enforcement officer who has served her community for almost two decades gets a surprise from Melissa and Jenna! With help from the Property Brothers, they design a dream bedroom suite complete with a spa-inspired bathroom."

What happened in Episode 2 of The Great Giveback?

The previous episode of The Great Giveback, The Man Wants a Tub! had the vintage design duo redoing social worker Mynor and his wife, Kadee’s bedroom and bath after being nominated by her.

The episode's highlight was when the celebrity cousins went bathtub shopping for the couple to pick out the perfect bathroom accessory.

The official synopsis of episode 2 reads:

“A newlywed who emerged from a tragic childhood to become the director of a non-profit for families in need is about to get the surprise of his dreams. Melissa and Jenna renovate the bedroom and en-suite bath to make room for some well-deserved relaxation.”

Mynor is a program director with the not-for-profit organization, Oasis of Hollywood. He works with marginalized kids and teenagers in the organization, and during the episode, Mynor revealed that he had found help through the program in his youth.

In an interview with TV Insider, Melissa had initially talked about what got her involved in the show. She explained how it is all about helping people who help others. The Emmy Award-winning actress said:

"Getting to know these families and these people, it was such an incredible reminder that there’s so much good in the world."

Tune in on Monday, June 27 at 9.00 pm ET to see how another good samaritan couple is surprised by the celebrity cousin duo’s design interventions on The Great Giveback.

